Find out why the Selic Treasury is indicated for short-term objectives – 10/18/2021

Is investing in Treasury Selic, one of the Treasury Direct bonds, a good strategy for the short term? In Chat with Specialist, weekly and live program of UOL, economist César Esperandio said yes, especially for those who are setting up the emergency reserve. The expert explained why.

Read his explanation below and watch the program excerpt. The Chat with Specialist is an exclusive investment queries for subscribers and is broadcast every Thursday at 3 pm.

Why is Treasury Selic indicated for the short term?

Esperandio said that the Treasury Selic has all the necessary characteristics for its emergency reserve — an amount that is used to cover emergencies and that should be equivalent to an amount of six to 12 times the value of its average monthly expenses.

For example, if you have a monthly cost of R$2,000, your reservation must be between R$12,000 and R$24,000.

And why is the Treasury Direct bond linked to the basic interest rate (Selic) indicated for the reserve and other short-term objectives?

“In addition to being the safest investment in the country, it has immediate liquidity, that is, you can withdraw at any time and without losing profitability. Therefore, a short-term strategy is essential for this purpose,” he said. is also on the Econoweek channel.

At Treasury Selic, profitability is daily — and not monthly or at maturity like many investments. Therefore, you do not lose profitability if you withdraw before maturity.

The economist also pointed out another advantage of this title: exemption from the B3 rate (which is now 0.20% per year). “If the sum of your investment in the Selic Treasury is up to R$ 10 thousand, this money is exempt from the B3 rate”, he explained.

In this type of investment, there is an Income Tax charge, considering the regressive table, which goes from 22.5% to 15% on top of the money you earned, depending on how long you keep the investment.

Even with the IR, the Treasury Selic wins the most popular investment in the country, the savings account — which yields 70% of the Selic rate and this income is not daily, as in the Treasury Selic, it is only every 30 days.

Specialist Chat is every Thursday

The program Chat with Specialist is broadcast on Thursdays, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm, on the homepage of UOL, on UOL Economia and on the Investments page, and is exclusive to subscribers. Review past programs here.

You can send questions to Papo by e-mail [email protected] —they can be answered in the program.

Want to invest better? Receive tips in your email

Do you want to learn how to make money safely in investments in the short, medium and long term, even if you have never invested before?

UOL’s investment page has a free newsletter that helps you in that goal. When you sign up, you receive every day, before the Stock Exchange opens, a market analysis carried out by analyst Felipe Bevilacqua, from Levante Ideias de Investimentos. With this newsletter, you will learn to invest and understand what is happening in the market.

In addition to the daily newsletter, you also receive a weekly investment analysis, with tips on how to better and safely invest your money. To subscribe to UOL’s free investment newsletter, just click here.

Do you have questions about stocks, funds and other investments on the Exchange? Send your question to [email protected]