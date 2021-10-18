Fiocruz negotiates delivery of 180 million doses of vaccine against Covid for 2022

In response to a letter sent by the CPI of the Pandemic, Fiocruz reported that it has agreed with the Ministry of Health to deliver 120 million doses of the vaccine against Covid-19, which is expected to be distributed throughout the first half of 2022.

The foundation also informed that, for the second half of next year, “depending on the evolution of the country’s health situation”, the organization is already negotiating with the Ministry of Health the option of supplying another 60 million doses.

According to Fiocruz, the negotiations are in the final stage of formalization. The letter addressed to the Foundation stemmed from a question presented by senator Randolfe Rodrigues, requesting “clarifications on the negotiations held with the Brazilian Federal Government for the supply, in the year 2022, of vaccines/immunizers against Covid-19, including the situation in which find any agreements signed”.

It is worth remembering that the institution still has about 70 million doses that have already been contracted and are still pending delivery for this year. To CNN, Fiocruz reported that the forecast is that these doses are delivered by the end of 2021.

According to the Ministry of Health, in addition to the doses, there is an ongoing negotiation with Pfizer for a new contract to purchase 100 million vaccines and an option to purchase another 50 million doses to be delivered next year.

The folder also informed the CPI that it works with three different vaccination scenarios in the country for 2022, but that it is awaiting the conclusion “of studies still underway to define the vaccination schedule for the year 2022”.

The first scenario predicts the need, for 2022, of 391,799,383 doses applied, maintaining the current schedule of 2021. There would be vaccines to complete the two doses between people aged 12 to 17 years (estimate of 35,754,740 doses) and people between 18 and 59 years (258,563,348 estimated doses); application of the booster dose in people aged 60 to 69 years (estimated 53,581,332 doses) and people aged 70 to 90 years (estimated 43,899,963 doses).

The second scenario is predicted to require 179,652,809 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. In this case, only booster doses would be applied to people aged 12 and over.

In the third scenario, Health works with the hypothesis of applying the booster dose in the population up to 59 years old and one more dose per semester in the population over 60 years old. In this situation, it would be necessary to apply 212,146,574 doses.