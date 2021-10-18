Firefighters rescue last boat wreck victim in MS

After two days of searches, the CBM-MS (Fire Department of Mato Grosso do Sul) rescued the body of the last victim of the sinking in the Paraguay River that killed seven people on Friday (15). At the time, a strong wind overturned the hotel-boat Carcará, which was sailing with 21 people in the city of Corumbá.

Rescue Divers from the CBM-MS and the Brazilian Navy have just located and rescued the last victim of the ship wreck on the Paraguay River in Corumbá-MS.”

Fire Department, in a note released at 1:30 pm

The body found is that of Fernandes Rodrigues Leão. Responsible for the rescue, Captain Rodrigo Alves Bueno told early in the afternoon that the difficulty was to find the body amidst the vessel’s compartments.

Shortly thereafter, the Navy released a note stating that the searches were ended and that “the causes and responsibilities of the accident, from the point of view of the Maritime Authority, will be investigated through the Administrative Inquiry on Accidents and Facts of Navigation (IAFN), the be conducted by the CFPN [Capitania Fluvial do Pantanal].”

Of the seven victims, six were rescued yesterday, four from the same family. Residents of the city of Rio Verde in Goiás, they were part of a group of 12 people from Goiás who were returning from a fishing trip when they were surprised by the wind.

Firefighters rescued 14 people alive.

Hotel boat turned in Mato Grosso do Sul Image: Fire Department/Reproduction

The victims are:

Thiago Souza Gomes, aged 18; Fernando Gomes de Oliveira, 49, father of Thiago; Fernandes Rodrigues Leão (last body found); Olímpio Alves de Souza, 71 years old; Geraldo Alves de Souza, 78 years old. He was Olímpio’s brother, Fernando Gomes’ father-in-law and Thiago’s grandfather; Vitor Celestino Francelino, 64, captain of the vessel; Mauro Rodrigues Canavarro, 49 years old, deck assistant.

strong wind hit ship

Firefighters during rescue of victims after shipwreck on the Paraguay River Image: Disclosure

According to firefighters, the entire region of Corumbá was hit by gusts of strong winds around 2 pm on Friday, “causing several occurrences”.

The sport and pleasure boat sank about five kilometers from the Porto Geral de Corumbá, on a stretch of the Paraguay River hit by winds of 45 km/h.

Carcará boat, which sank on the Paraguay River Image: Fire Department/Disclosure

Some regions of the state were hit by storms with thunderstorms and winds that exceeded 90 km/h. The arrival of a cold front in the state caused a sandstorm that “turned” the day into night in several cities in the state.

The sky appeared dark brown. Coming from Patagonia, rain and strong winds, which reached 94.5 km/h, dropped the temperature from 33 to 18 °C in Campo Grande. In the city’s airport region, visibility was reduced to 800 meters because of dust.

The sandstorms have gained attention in recent weeks as they hit numerous cities in the interior of São Paulo. After an episode in early October, yesterday afternoon residents registered the great clouds of dust in Ribeirão Preto, Barretos, Batatais, Pirassununga, São Joaquim da Barra, Pitangueiras, Sertãozinho, Serrana, Brodowski, Jardinópolis and Colombia.

According to Climatempo, the frequency of the phenomenon should increase in the coming years. This is because sandstorms are being stimulated by the increasingly intense drought periods in the Southeast and Midwest.

The meteorology website attributes the strength of the 2021 storms to a bad sequence of rainy periods, with consecutive years of below-average precipitation, which left the ground very dry. Consequently, land that is “loose” is easily lifted by strong winds.