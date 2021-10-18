First impressions of season 3

Time has definitely done the succession. The HBO series about a family owned by a billionaire media empire wasn’t a viewer hit right off the bat, despite having fallen into favor with critics. But after taking home a series of (deserved) trophies at Emmy 2020, the production created by Jesse Armstrong it gradually gained new audiences. It was natural, then, that the premiere of its third season, this Sunday (17), would come surrounded by expectations – which the new episodes, fortunately, surpass.

Debuting two years after the shocking season two finale, the first chapter of the new wave – aptly titled “Secession” – picks up right where its predecessor left off: with Kendall (Jeremy Strong) publicly accusing his father, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), to be aware of a number of cases of sexual harassment, deaths and cover-up that have taken place at his company, Waystar Royco.

What follows is a familiar civil war atmosphere, with Kendall and Logan on opposite sides, while Siobhan (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) try to reconcile their own interests with the almost unhealthy need to be first in their father’s affections. The theme is recurrent in the series, but takes on new layers in the new year, with abandoned principles, (more) secrets and betrayals, and the characters walking a very fine line between debauchery and despair.

The debauchery, by the way, is also very present in the series as a whole, with a script that has no shame in satirizing the way of life and the problems of the super-rich represented by the Roys. In all family members and in the situations they find themselves, there is always something pathetic; at the beginning of the season, it’s most evident in the way Kendall tries to mediately position herself as the company’s victim hero (but doesn’t stop there).

At the same time, the most direct humor embodied by Tom (Matthew MacFayden) and cousin Greg (Nicholas Braut), two “outsiders” within the family, remains firm. The realization of both that they are the most susceptible to getting along badly yields great moments – which owe a lot, too, to the charisma of the duo.

The new season is also the most political so far. Although succession having always made it clear that Logan had a direct line to the American president, the new episodes delve more deeply into the undignified relationship that the tycoon and his company maintain with the political system, not caring about its consequences.

From the dramatic to the ridiculous, Armstrong’s razor-sharp text deftly stitches together all these aspects of the Roy’s lives, and is honed by an equally sharp cast, complemented by the short but lavish appearances of Adrian Brody and Alexander Skarsgard. succession is back — and in great shape.