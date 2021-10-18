fisherman catch 100 million year old species

A fisherman from Kansas, USA, probably has no idea how lucky he was to catch a crocodile fish that can be considered a “living fossil”, a member of a species that has been around for 100 million years.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP), no one can explain how the animal reached the Neosho River.

publicity

Danny Lee Smith was the one who caught the 1.37 m long and almost 18 kg crocodile fish on 20 September. “When he first came out of the water, I was shocked, I was stunned. I’ve seen a lot of fish jumping, but nothing like what he did,” Lee Smith told CNN.

Experts still don’t understand how the “living fossil” got to the river, but they are dealing with some theories to determine where it came from.

Caught crocodile fish was 1.37 m long and weighed almost 18 kg. Image: Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks

Where has the “living fossil” ever been seen?

Crocodile fish can measure up to just over 3 m and weigh up to almost 160 kg. It has the characteristic long snout of crocodiles and has been seen frequently throughout the Mississippi River, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service. They are traditionally seen in Ohio, parts of Missouri and Illinois to the Gulf of Mexico, but never Kansas.

Jeff Koch, deputy director of fisheries research at the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, explained that a study of fins or even genetic identification could help in investigating the origin of the animal found. “This will tell us if the fish comes from an existing population in another state,” he said.

Read too:

“Living fossil”: microchemistry can determine the origin

If the aforementioned option doesn’t provide an answer, Koch said experts could use microchemistry, which involves measuring the proportion of elements in a fish bone and comparing it to the elements in the water where it was found.

“These techniques should allow us to determine how the fish got into the river,” explained Doug Nygren, director of the KDWP Fisheries Division. Nygren even joked that “it’s probably not someone’s pet that was lost or released into the wild after it got too big.”

The state agency also notes that bringing non-native species to the area is illegal and could create the risk of spreading disease.

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!