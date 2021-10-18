Fiuk becomes Harry Styles impersonation joke on Celebrity Show: ‘Shame’ · TV News

After displeasing the public with his imitation of Amy Winehouse, Fiuk is once again a joke on the web with his new appearance on the Show of the Famous. The son of Fábio Jr. returned to Domingão with Huck to interpret the track Watermelon Sugar, by Harry Styles. Again, he was the target of a “rain” of criticism from fans of the music competition.

Dressed in gaudy clothes – a trademark of the former member of One Direction – and wearing blue contact lenses, Fiuk went on stage to sing one of the songs that marked Big Brother Brasil 21, edition of which the actor was third place.

“Guys, shame on Fiuk’s performance,” commented Claryyc’s profile. “I feel sorry for Fiuk because it seems that his talent is not having talent,” added the netizen identified as Rafa.

Part of the audience not only didn’t like the performance of the ex-BBB21, but also criticized his characterization to look like the British singer. “Fiuk looks like anyone else, except Harry Styles”, pointed out user Brunna Carvalho.

Cleo’s brother’s lack of resemblance to Styles has led some to rescue other famous examples to compare with Fiuk. “My old ladies, he aimed at Harry Styles and hit Zé Cutetinho “, suggested internet user Taty, citing the character created by humorist Jorge Loredo (1925-2015).

Check below the audience’s reactions to Fiuk’s performance at the Show dos Famosos this Sunday (17):

laughing until 2030 at this fiuk performance https://t.co/7dHGM45OBv — mandu⁴ 🦋 (@labananna_) October 17, 2021

people are ashamed of this fiuk performance,,,,, — claryyc 🎃 (@pprfectblue) October 17, 2021

Fiuk looks like anyone else but Herry styles. Hahahaha — Bruna Carvalho🐝 (@Brunacarvalh95) October 17, 2021

Fiuk never tires of being embarrassed — N. 🫀 (@hlninna) October 17, 2021

The fiuk is that person who has many artistic sides and is bad at all https://t.co/DLFwvR1fLj — Matheus (@matheusortu) October 17, 2021