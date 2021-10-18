Fiuk dislikes playing Harry Styles in the ‘Show of the Famous’ and is blasted: ”What a joke!”

fiuk (30) honored Harry Styles (27) during the Famous Show, at the Sunday with Huck this Sunday, the 17th.

The ex-BBB performed with one of the British singer’s biggest hits, the hit Watermelon Sugar, and underwent a transformation to look like the artist.

The singer appeared in wide-necked red pants, a well-patterned shirt, and a sweater with a white and black print over the top.

He even wore contact lenses to make his eyes blue, the same as the famous one who was part of boy band One Direction.

Fiuk was the one who got the lowest grades. He received 9.9 from the three judges, cute (59), Black Gil (47) and Claudia Raia (54), who praised him, but stated that the performance was much more Fiuk than Harry.

Internet users, on the other hand, do not seem to have liked the presentation at all. Twitter users heavily criticized the son’s interpretation of Fabio Jr (67), which came to have its name as one of the most talked about issues on the social network.

“What an embarrassment, Fiuk”, “Someone else’s shame”, “Stop this”, commented some of them. Others even compared him to a character. “They aimed at Harry Styles and hit Zé Cute”, opined one. “Agostinho Carrara’s Dress”, joked another.

Check out an excerpt from Fiuk’s performance playing Harry Styles:





