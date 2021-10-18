Fiuk plays Harry Styles and Huck promotes Ana Carolina’s duet with Tina Turner at ‘Show of the Famous’ | Famous Show

cute, Preta Gil and Claudia Raia evaluated the performance of the participants and gave the notes to the trio.

Remembering that, in the second week of Group A’s performance, Gloria Groove paid tribute to Fergie, Fiuk played Raul Seixas and Margareth Menezes played Loalwa Braz.

Remember the latest performances from ‘Group A’ of the ‘Show of the Famous’

See Gloria Groove’s performance as Ana Carolina at the ‘Show dos Famosos’

“I was looking to learn at least four chords to do something, to be close. The place I meet Ana Carolina is this sex appeal that cannot be restricted by little boxes. Also in the intense voice, presence and romance. I will consider my biggest challenge for being with my feet planted on the ground, with my head facing forward and having to surrender everything in emotion. This doesn’t set up as anything easier than Fergie. It’s difficult in another way,” explained Gloria.

2 out of 5 Gloria Groove performs in honor of Ana Carolina in the third week of group A of ‘Show dos Famosos’ — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Gloria Groove performs in honor of Ana Carolina in the third week of group A of ‘Show dos Famosos’ — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

“I was very impressed! You closed your eyes and brought out a sound, a very similar deep in the throat, the accent too, We don’t realize you’re not playing the guitar. Congratulations”, praised Claudia.

🏅See Gloria’s notes:

🎤 FIUK AS HARRY STYLES

See Fiuk’s performance as Harry Styles at the ‘Show of the Famous’

“I was more distressed because of that because when it’s very different there’s the thing to get dressed and go inside. Getting into Harry feels like I’m a little into myself somehow. I don’t know if it’s because I like him and follow him in some way”, commented Fiuk.

3 out of 5 Fiuk sings ‘Watermelon Sugar’, by Harry Styles at the ‘Show dos Famoso’ — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Fiuk sings ‘Watermelon Sugar’, by Harry Styles at the ‘Show dos Famoso’ — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

“You always excel. Harry Styles could be obvious why you guys are similar, but it could have been more serious, but you got really close to him. The vocal interpretation I listened to a lot of Fiuk and that left me out of Harry”, evaluated Preta.

🏅See Fiuk’s notes:

🎤 MARGARETH MENEZES AS TINA TURNER

Watch Margareth Menezes perform as Tina Turner on the ‘Show dos Famousos’

“I’m a huge fan of Tina,” said Margareth.

“What I saw, despite your difficulty singing in English, you brought one of Tina’s most important moves. She usually picks up ‘Porud Mary’ to close her shows because she has tremendous energy. I’m not worried about your tone of voice and grimaces. This time, you had fun”, praised Boninho.

4 out of 5 Margareth Menezes pays homage to Tina Turner at the ‘Show dos Famosos’ — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Margareth Menezes pays homage to Tina Turner at the ‘Show dos Famosos’ — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

🏅See Margareth’s notes:

Result Group A (1st, 2nd and 3rd rounds)

2nd Margareth Menezes 119.1

Luciano Huck promoted a very special meeting on the Domingão stage with Huck: a duet between Ana Carolina and Tina Turner. Gloria Groove and Margareth Menezes sang together “Proud Mary”.

5 out of 5 Gloria Groove and Margareth Menezes duet as Ana Carolina and Tina Turner at the ‘Show dos Famosos’ — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo Gloria Groove and Margareth Menezes make a duet with Ana Carolina and Tina Turner in the ‘Show dos Famosos’ — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo