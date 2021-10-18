Flamengo and Cuiabá tie 0-0 after controversy with a disallowed goal – 10/17/2021

Flamengo stopped at Cuiabá’s defensive bolt tonight (17), at Maracanã, tied without goals and lost the opportunity to get closer to the leader Atlético-MG, who lost in the Brasileirão round. The game in Rio de Janeiro was marked by controversy with a goal by Michael, canceled by arbitration in the first few minutes.

With the result, Rubro-Negro goes to 46 points and is ten behind Galo. A win in today’s match would make Fla to depend on itself to take the lead, as the team has two games in hand, plus a head-to-head confrontation with the leader in the 29th round. With the draw away from home, Dourado went to 35 points and moved up to ninth position.

In the next round, Rubro-Negro will face the derby against Fluminense, at Maracanã, at 19:00 on Saturday (23). The next day, the team from Mato Grosso visits the leader Atlético-MG, at 4 pm, in Mineirão.

Before that, the team from Rio visits Athletico-PR, for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinals, at 9:30 pm on Wednesday (20), at Arena da Baixada.

Who did well: Michael

Michael celebrates before Flamengo’s goal is disallowed Image: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF

Living an excellent phase since the arrival of Renato Gaúcho, Michael was Flamengo’s highlight in the match. The forward moved a lot, created good opportunities and scored a goal early in the match, which was disallowed by Matheuzinho’s offside. No other name in the Flemish attack was as participatory as the 19 shirt.

Who was wrong: Gabigol

In the little more than 70 minutes he was on the field, Gabigol showed up little, was stuck with Cuiabá’s marking and, when he had opportunities to score, he submitted badly. The performance of shirt 9 collaborated with the bolt mounted by Jorginho to leave Maracanã without conceding goals.

Fla presses, but stops at Cuiabá’s bolt

Needing to win to take advantage of Atlético-MG’s stumble and get closer to the lead, Flamengo started the match going up and pressing the defense of Dourado. At eight, the red and black scored with Michael, but the goal was disallowed for offside. Acting more advanced than usual, with Thiago Maia and Arão as defensive midfielders, Andreas Pereira also lacked performance at Maracanã.

Cuiabá closes back and leaves Maracanã with a stitch

Cuiabá entered the field with the mission of holding back the home team’s offensive and seeking victory on the counterattack. In the first half, the goal worked: except for the disallowed goal, Rubro-Negro created few clear chances, and there was still time for Dourado to scare in extra time, after a ball divided by Camilo, Jenison and Léo Pereira. In the final stage, with a more acute Flamengo, Jorginho put defender Marllon in place of defensive midfielder Auremir, in order to reinforce the bolt.

Michael’s disallowed goal sparks controversy

At 8 minutes into the game, the disallowed goal generated a complaint between the fans and the Flamengo squad. Michael took full advantage of the penalty area and kicked into Walter’s right corner. After the offside mark for Matheuzinho in the bid, the VAR asked Flavio Rodrigues de Souza to review the bid. The question was whether defender Alan Empereur’s touch on the ball gave conditions to the Flamengo side, which would annul the marking, but the referee kept the decision and did not validate the red-black goal. For referee commentator Sandro Meira Ricci, from SporTV, the move was cool.

Diego Alves completes 200 games

With the match against Cuiabá, goalkeeper Diego Alves reached the milestone of 200 games for Flamengo. Absolute holder since mid-2017, the archer has already won nine titles. Among them, the 2019 Libertadores, two Brazilian Championships (2019 and 2020), two Super Cups in Brazil (2019 and 2020) and the 2020 South American Cup, in addition to three state championships.

Defalcated, Fla plays with a mixed team

With the embezzlement of Bruno Henrique, Arrascaeta, David Luiz, Isla and Rodrigo Caio, Renato Gaúcho had to use a mixed team at Maracanã. Matheuzinho, Léo Pereira and Thiago Maia had safe actions and did not compromise. Bruno Viana, on the other hand, made a mistake with simple passes and hindered the exits for the defense of Renato Gaúcho’s team. In attack, Michael had a great start and was the most creative among the red-blacks.

Datasheet

Flamengo 0 x 0 Cuiabá

Date: 10/17/2021

Location: Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro (BRA)

Time: 8:30 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (SP) and Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa (SP)

Yellow cards: Filipe Luís (Flamengo) and Marllon (Cuiabá)

Goals:

Flamengo: Diego Alves; Matheuzinho, Bruno Viana, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Thiago Maia (Kenedy), Everton Ribeiro (Vitinho) and Andreas Pereira; Michael (Gustavo Henrique) and Gabriel (Vitor Gabriel). Technician: Renato Gaucho.

Cuiabá: Walter; Lucas Ramon (Yuri), Paulão, Alan Empereur and Uendel; Auremir (Marllon), Camilo (Jonathan Cafu) and Pepê; Clayson, Felipe Marques (Rafael Gava) and Jenison (Elton). Coach: Jorginho.