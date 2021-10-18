Flamengo X Cuiab – Supersports

51

2 time GAME END AT MARACAN! Flamengo draws goalless against Cuiab for the 27th round of the Brazilian Nationals.

49

2 time Yellow card for Filipe Lus.

48

47

2 time LET’S GO TO 51! Go up to the plate with six minutes of addition.

46

2 time Flamengo defender will play the final minutes from the center forward.

45

2 time Enter Gustavo Henrique and leave Michael on the Rio team.

44

2 time Vitinho took a survey in the area and Paulo took another one.

43

2 time Jonathan Cafu tries to escape from the right and suffers another foul in the match.

42

2 time The offside flag goes up to defender Paulo.

41

2 time The 10 Clayson shirt is also missing.

40

2 time Jonathan Cafu takes a risk in the middle and suffers a tougher foul.

39

2 time Filipe Lus takes the leftovers from the corner, hits the ball and the goalkeeper grabs the ball without rebounding.

38

37

2 time Michael receives in the area, clears the mark and moves the ball back to the opposing goalkeeper.

36

2 time Flamengo goes for the attack and takes aim at the three points.

35

2 time Enter Yuri and exit Lucas Ramon in Cuiab.

34

2 time Who is now Lucas Ramon, Cuiab’s side, and the crowd boos.

33

2 time Cuiab arms himself and waits for a hesitation from the home team to start the counterattack.

32

31

2 time Goalkeeper Walter is fouled and buys time for coach Jorginho’s team.

30

2 time And Gabigol by Vitor Gabriel.

29

2 time Fla trades verton Ribeiro for Vitinho.

28

27

2 time Finishings: Flamengo 6×1 Cuiab.

26

2 time Cuiab changes Camilo for Jonathan Cafu.

25

2 time Marllon runs over Michael and paints the yellow one!

24

2 time Camilo collapses on the lawn in pain and buys time.

23

2 time Team from Rio tries to close the gap to the leader Atltico Mineiro.

22

2 time Enter Marllon and Auremir leaves in the visiting team.

21

2 time UUUUUUUUHHHHHHHH!!! Michael receives in front, tries to take the goalkeeper and misses the rival target!

20

2 time Ball possession: Flamengo 60%x40% Cuiab.

18

2 time Auremir escapes on the counterattack but misses when passing to Pep.

17

2 time Auremir only holds Andres with a hard fault and the Cuiab lets the watch go.

16

15

2 time The same Bruno Viana arrives clean on the ball and disarms Pep without fail.

14

2 time Gava crosses the ball in the area and defender Bruno Viana is the one who cuts the danger.

13

2 time Cuiab holds himself back as he can and buys time away from home.

12

2 time At Flamengo, Thiago Maia leaves and Kenedy enters.

11

2 time Coach Renato Gacho prepares his first change at Flamengo!

10

8

2 time Rubro-Negro’s fans sing loudly in the stands!

7

2 time Gabriel tries to dominate the ball at the edge of the area and it escapes from shirt nine.

6

2 time Pressure from the Rio team at the start of the second half in Rio.

5

4

2 time Defender Paulo anticipates Michael and doesn’t let the ball reach the flamenguista.

3

2 time Flamengo returns unchanged for this second time at home.

two

2 time And Felipe Marques leaves for the entry of Rafael Gava.

1

2 time Cuiab trades Jenison for Elton.

0

2 time START STEP SECOND!

51

1 time End of the first goalless half at Maracan.

50

1 time After the live ball in the area, goalkeeper Diego Alves stretches all the way and wards off the danger.

49

1 time Everton Ribeiro arrives late and missing Pep.

48

1 time Andreas tries up front with Michael and the ball doesn’t come clean to the attacker.

47

1 time Flamengo striker Michael fires in the area, hits it crosswise and the ball goes straight out!

46

1 time Everton Ribeiro faces Paulo on the bottom line and runs out of the ball!

45

1 time Go up to the plate with six minutes of addition.

44

1 time Offside by Felipe Marques, from Cuiab.

43

1 time From Matheuzinho to Everton Ribeiro, who beats colocadinho and goalkeeper Walter defends without problems.

42

1 time On the left, Michael fouls Lucas Ramon.

41

40

1 time Ball possession: Flamengo 65%x35% Cuiab.

39

1 time Fla tries in the middle and the ball is given to Camilo.

38

1 time We arrived in the final stretch of the first stage and it continues 0x0 for Flamengo and Cuiab.

37

1 time Nothing serious and the ball goes back to rolling in Maracan.

36

1 time Game stopped for medical assistance to Flamengo striker Gabigol.

35

33

1 time Striker Gabriel still didn’t finish in goal.

32

1 time Pep receives on the right and misses when crossing into the large area.

31

1 time On, Aro arrives on time and catches striker Clayson’s kick!

30

1 time Clayson tries on the left and stays on the mark from midfielder Everton Ribeiro.

29

28

1 time New cross with poison in the area and whoever cuts now Empereur.

27

1 time After the ball is raised in the area, Michael tries first and doesn’t catch as he wanted in the round!

26

1 time Another marked lack of Andreas in Lucas Ramon.

25

1 time Partial draw leaves the team 10 points behind the leader of the competition.

24

1 time CURIOSITY! Goalkeeper Diego Alves completes 200 games with Flamengo’s shirt today.

23

1 time Cuiab tries to keep the ball and cool off the hosts.

22

1 time Dangerous game and lack of attack by Thiago Maia.

21

1 time New medical service, this time for Felipe Marques.

20

19

1 time Andreas Crner in the confusion of the area, defense rises and takes out the danger.

18

1 time Visiting team tries to counterattack and Lo Pereira arrives tearing!

17

1 time Game resumed in Rio de Janeiro!

16

1 time Lucas Ramon is down and receives medical care after a dispute over the top.

15

14

1 time A tougher foul now on Flamengo player Thiago Maia.

13

1 time Game was idle for about three minutes.

12

1 time Arbitragem goes to the booth and confirms Matheuzinho’s offside in the play.

10

1 time FLAMENGO’S VOID GOAL! Michael scores, but the referee points out the attacker’s offside.

9

1 time Flamengo keeps the ball close to the area and looks for spaces to finish on the target.

8

1 time Lateral Uendel arrives at the right time and ends with Flamengo’s move.

7

1 time Fans raises the sound and pushes the carioca team to the attacking field.

6

1 time Cuiab appears in front for the first time, but Jenison fails to finish in goal.

5

4

1 time Andreas’s toughest foul on Lucas Ramon, from Cuiab.

3

1 time Michael tries to move from the left and fails to move the move.

two

1 time Fla does not take two consecutive corners on the left field.

1

1 time Flamengo exchanges passes, standing and studying the opponent.

0

1 time VALID! Ball rolling to Flamengo x Cuiab for the Brazilian Championship.

0

1 time A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in the country.

0

1 time Teams on the field and will start the match in Rio and Janeiro.

0

0

1 time Fans arriving slowly at Maraca.

0

1 time Everything is ready and in about 20 minutes the ball will roll along the BR-21.

0

1 time Joo Lucas and Max embezzle the visiting team today.

0

1 time Embezzlement in the Rio team: Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz, Isla, Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique.

0

0

1 time At home, Fla tries to get closer to the leader Atltico-MG.

0

1 time Cuiab: Walter, Lucas Ramon, Empereur, Paulo and Uendel; Auremir, Pep and Camilo; Clayson, Felipe Marques and Jenison.

0

1 time Fla comes with Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Bruno Viana, Lo Pereira and Filipe Lus; Aro, Thiago Maia, Andreas and Everton Ribeiro; Michael and Gabigol.

0

1 time Teams officially slated for confrontation!

0

1 time WHISTLE! Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP) will be the referee.