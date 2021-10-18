Flamengo X Cuiab – Supersports

by

  • 51
    2 time

    GAME END AT MARACAN! Flamengo draws goalless against Cuiab for the 27th round of the Brazilian Nationals.

  • 49
    2 time

    Yellow card for Filipe Lus.

  • 48
    2 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Sport 0x0 Santos.

  • 47
    2 time

    LET’S GO TO 51! Go up to the plate with six minutes of addition.

  • 46
    2 time

    Flamengo defender will play the final minutes from the center forward.

  • 45
    2 time

    Enter Gustavo Henrique and leave Michael on the Rio team.

  • 44
    2 time

    Vitinho took a survey in the area and Paulo took another one.

  • 43
    2 time

    Jonathan Cafu tries to escape from the right and suffers another foul in the match.

  • 42
    2 time

    The offside flag goes up to defender Paulo.

  • 41
    2 time

    The 10 Clayson shirt is also missing.

  • 40
    2 time

    Jonathan Cafu takes a risk in the middle and suffers a tougher foul.

  • 39
    2 time

    Filipe Lus takes the leftovers from the corner, hits the ball and the goalkeeper grabs the ball without rebounding.

  • 38
    2 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Sport 0x0 Santos.

  • 37
    2 time

    Michael receives in the area, clears the mark and moves the ball back to the opposing goalkeeper.

  • 36
    2 time

    Flamengo goes for the attack and takes aim at the three points.

  • 35
    2 time

    Enter Yuri and exit Lucas Ramon in Cuiab.

  • 34
    2 time

    Who is now Lucas Ramon, Cuiab’s side, and the crowd boos.

  • 33
    2 time

    Cuiab arms himself and waits for a hesitation from the home team to start the counterattack.

  • 32
    2 time

    Brazilian, closed today: Grmio 3×2 Youth, Atltico-GO 2×1 Atltico-MG, Cear 2×2 Bragantino, Palmeiras 1×0 Inter, Athletico-PR 0x1 Fluminense.

  • 31
    2 time

    Goalkeeper Walter is fouled and buys time for coach Jorginho’s team.

  • 30
    2 time

    And Gabigol by Vitor Gabriel.

  • 29
    2 time

    Fla trades verton Ribeiro for Vitinho.

  • 28
    2 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Sport 0x0 Santos.

  • 27
    2 time

    Finishings: Flamengo 6×1 Cuiab.

  • 26
    2 time

    Cuiab changes Camilo for Jonathan Cafu.

  • 25
    2 time

    Marllon runs over Michael and paints the yellow one!

  • 24
    2 time

    Camilo collapses on the lawn in pain and buys time.

  • 23
    2 time

    Team from Rio tries to close the gap to the leader Atltico Mineiro.

  • 22
    2 time

    Enter Marllon and Auremir leaves in the visiting team.

  • 21
    2 time

    UUUUUUUUHHHHHHHH!!! Michael receives in front, tries to take the goalkeeper and misses the rival target!

  • 20
    2 time

    Ball possession: Flamengo 60%x40% Cuiab.

  • 18
    2 time

    Auremir escapes on the counterattack but misses when passing to Pep.

  • 17
    2 time

    Auremir only holds Andres with a hard fault and the Cuiab lets the watch go.

  • 16
    2 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Sport 0x0 Santos.

  • 15
    2 time

    The same Bruno Viana arrives clean on the ball and disarms Pep without fail.

  • 14
    2 time

    Gava crosses the ball in the area and defender Bruno Viana is the one who cuts the danger.

  • 13
    2 time

    Cuiab holds himself back as he can and buys time away from home.

  • 12
    2 time

    At Flamengo, Thiago Maia leaves and Kenedy enters.

  • 11
    2 time

    Coach Renato Gacho prepares his first change at Flamengo!

  • 10
    2 time

    Brazilian, closed today: Grmio 3×2 Youth, Atltico-GO 2×1 Atltico-MG, Cear 2×2 Bragantino, Palmeiras 1×0 Inter, Athletico-PR 0x1 Fluminense.

  • 8
    2 time

    Rubro-Negro’s fans sing loudly in the stands!

  • 7
    2 time

    Gabriel tries to dominate the ball at the edge of the area and it escapes from shirt nine.

  • 6
    2 time

    Pressure from the Rio team at the start of the second half in Rio.

  • 5
    2 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Sport 0x0 Santos.

  • 4
    2 time

    Defender Paulo anticipates Michael and doesn’t let the ball reach the flamenguista.

  • 3
    2 time

    Flamengo returns unchanged for this second time at home.

  • two
    2 time

    And Felipe Marques leaves for the entry of Rafael Gava.

  • 1
    2 time

    Cuiab trades Jenison for Elton.

  • 0
    2 time

    START STEP SECOND!

  • 51
    1 time

    End of the first goalless half at Maracan.

  • 50
    1 time

    After the live ball in the area, goalkeeper Diego Alves stretches all the way and wards off the danger.

  • 49
    1 time

    Everton Ribeiro arrives late and missing Pep.

  • 48
    1 time

    Andreas tries up front with Michael and the ball doesn’t come clean to the attacker.

  • 47
    1 time

    Flamengo striker Michael fires in the area, hits it crosswise and the ball goes straight out!

  • 46
    1 time

    Everton Ribeiro faces Paulo on the bottom line and runs out of the ball!

  • 45
    1 time

    Go up to the plate with six minutes of addition.

  • 44
    1 time

    Offside by Felipe Marques, from Cuiab.

  • 43
    1 time

    From Matheuzinho to Everton Ribeiro, who beats colocadinho and goalkeeper Walter defends without problems.

  • 42
    1 time

    On the left, Michael fouls Lucas Ramon.

  • 41
    1 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Sport 0x0 Santos.

  • 40
    1 time

    Ball possession: Flamengo 65%x35% Cuiab.

  • 39
    1 time

    Fla tries in the middle and the ball is given to Camilo.

  • 38
    1 time

    We arrived in the final stretch of the first stage and it continues 0x0 for Flamengo and Cuiab.

  • 37
    1 time

    Nothing serious and the ball goes back to rolling in Maracan.

  • 36
    1 time

    Game stopped for medical assistance to Flamengo striker Gabigol.

  • 35
    1 time

    Brazilian, closed today: Grmio 3×2 Youth, Atltico-GO 2×1 Atltico-MG, Cear 2×2 Bragantino, Palmeiras 1×0 Inter, Athletico-PR 0x1 Fluminense.

  • 33
    1 time

    Striker Gabriel still didn’t finish in goal.

  • 32
    1 time

    Pep receives on the right and misses when crossing into the large area.

  • 31
    1 time

    On, Aro arrives on time and catches striker Clayson’s kick!

  • 30
    1 time

    Clayson tries on the left and stays on the mark from midfielder Everton Ribeiro.

  • 29
    1 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Sport 0x0 Santos.

  • 28
    1 time

    New cross with poison in the area and whoever cuts now Empereur.

  • 27
    1 time

    After the ball is raised in the area, Michael tries first and doesn’t catch as he wanted in the round!

  • 26
    1 time

    Another marked lack of Andreas in Lucas Ramon.

  • 25
    1 time

    Partial draw leaves the team 10 points behind the leader of the competition.

  • 24
    1 time

    CURIOSITY! Goalkeeper Diego Alves completes 200 games with Flamengo’s shirt today.

  • 23
    1 time

    Cuiab tries to keep the ball and cool off the hosts.

  • 22
    1 time

    Dangerous game and lack of attack by Thiago Maia.

  • 21
    1 time

    New medical service, this time for Felipe Marques.

  • 20
    1 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Sport 0x0 Santos.

  • 19
    1 time

    Andreas Crner in the confusion of the area, defense rises and takes out the danger.

  • 18
    1 time

    Visiting team tries to counterattack and Lo Pereira arrives tearing!

  • 17
    1 time

    Game resumed in Rio de Janeiro!

  • 16
    1 time

    Lucas Ramon is down and receives medical care after a dispute over the top.

  • 15
    1 time

    Brazilian, closed today: Grmio 3×2 Youth, Atltico-GO 2×1 Atltico-MG, Cear 2×2 Bragantino, Palmeiras 1×0 Inter, Athletico-PR 0x1 Fluminense.

  • 14
    1 time

    A tougher foul now on Flamengo player Thiago Maia.

  • 13
    1 time

    Game was idle for about three minutes.

  • 12
    1 time

    Arbitragem goes to the booth and confirms Matheuzinho’s offside in the play.

  • 10
    1 time

    FLAMENGO’S VOID GOAL! Michael scores, but the referee points out the attacker’s offside.

  • 9
    1 time

    Flamengo keeps the ball close to the area and looks for spaces to finish on the target.

  • 8
    1 time

    Lateral Uendel arrives at the right time and ends with Flamengo’s move.

  • 7
    1 time

    Fans raises the sound and pushes the carioca team to the attacking field.

  • 6
    1 time

    Cuiab appears in front for the first time, but Jenison fails to finish in goal.

  • 5
    1 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Sport 0x0 Santos.

  • 4
    1 time

    Andreas’s toughest foul on Lucas Ramon, from Cuiab.

  • 3
    1 time

    Michael tries to move from the left and fails to move the move.

  • two
    1 time

    Fla does not take two consecutive corners on the left field.

  • 1
    1 time

    Flamengo exchanges passes, standing and studying the opponent.

  • 0
    1 time

    VALID! Ball rolling to Flamengo x Cuiab for the Brazilian Championship.

  • 0
    1 time

    A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in the country.

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams on the field and will start the match in Rio and Janeiro.

  • 0
    1 time

    Brazilian, closed today: Grmio 3×2 Youth, Atltico-GO 2×1 Atltico-MG, Cear 2×2 Bragantino, Palmeiras 1×0 Inter, Athletico-PR 0x1 Fluminense.

  • 0
    1 time

    Fans arriving slowly at Maraca.

  • 0
    1 time

    Everything is ready and in about 20 minutes the ball will roll along the BR-21.

  • 0
    1 time

    Joo Lucas and Max embezzle the visiting team today.

  • 0
    1 time

    Embezzlement in the Rio team: Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz, Isla, Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique.

  • 0
    1 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Atltico-GO 2×1 Atltico-MG, Cear 0x2 RB Bragantino.

  • 0
    1 time

    At home, Fla tries to get closer to the leader Atltico-MG.

  • 0
    1 time

    Cuiab: Walter, Lucas Ramon, Empereur, Paulo and Uendel; Auremir, Pep and Camilo; Clayson, Felipe Marques and Jenison.

  • 0
    1 time

    Fla comes with Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Bruno Viana, Lo Pereira and Filipe Lus; Aro, Thiago Maia, Andreas and Everton Ribeiro; Michael and Gabigol.

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams officially slated for confrontation!

  • 0
    1 time

    WHISTLE! Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP) will be the referee.

  • 0
    1 time

    Hello fans! Today we are going to follow Flamengo x Cuiab through the 27th round of the Brazilian Nationals. The ball rolls at 20:30 at the Maracan stadium.