Flamengo X Cuiab – Supersports

51
GAME END AT MARACAN! Flamengo draws goalless against Cuiab for the 27th round of the Brazilian Nationals.
49
Yellow card for Filipe Lus.
48
Brazilian, in progress: Sport 0x0 Santos.
47
LET’S GO TO 51! Go up to the plate with six minutes of addition.
46
Flamengo defender will play the final minutes from the center forward.
45
Enter Gustavo Henrique and leave Michael on the Rio team.
44
Vitinho took a survey in the area and Paulo took another one.
43
Jonathan Cafu tries to escape from the right and suffers another foul in the match.
42
The offside flag goes up to defender Paulo.
41
The 10 Clayson shirt is also missing.
40
Jonathan Cafu takes a risk in the middle and suffers a tougher foul.
39
Filipe Lus takes the leftovers from the corner, hits the ball and the goalkeeper grabs the ball without rebounding.
38
37
Michael receives in the area, clears the mark and moves the ball back to the opposing goalkeeper.
36
Flamengo goes for the attack and takes aim at the three points.
35
Enter Yuri and exit Lucas Ramon in Cuiab.
34
Who is now Lucas Ramon, Cuiab’s side, and the crowd boos.
33
Cuiab arms himself and waits for a hesitation from the home team to start the counterattack.
32
Brazilian, closed today: Grmio 3×2 Youth, Atltico-GO 2×1 Atltico-MG, Cear 2×2 Bragantino, Palmeiras 1×0 Inter, Athletico-PR 0x1 Fluminense.
31
Goalkeeper Walter is fouled and buys time for coach Jorginho’s team.
30
And Gabigol by Vitor Gabriel.
29
Fla trades verton Ribeiro for Vitinho.
28
27
Finishings: Flamengo 6×1 Cuiab.
26
Cuiab changes Camilo for Jonathan Cafu.
25
Marllon runs over Michael and paints the yellow one!
24
Camilo collapses on the lawn in pain and buys time.
23
Team from Rio tries to close the gap to the leader Atltico Mineiro.
22
Enter Marllon and Auremir leaves in the visiting team.
21
UUUUUUUUHHHHHHHH!!! Michael receives in front, tries to take the goalkeeper and misses the rival target!
20
Ball possession: Flamengo 60%x40% Cuiab.
18
Auremir escapes on the counterattack but misses when passing to Pep.
17
Auremir only holds Andres with a hard fault and the Cuiab lets the watch go.
16
15
The same Bruno Viana arrives clean on the ball and disarms Pep without fail.
14
Gava crosses the ball in the area and defender Bruno Viana is the one who cuts the danger.
13
Cuiab holds himself back as he can and buys time away from home.
12
At Flamengo, Thiago Maia leaves and Kenedy enters.
11
Coach Renato Gacho prepares his first change at Flamengo!
10
8
Rubro-Negro’s fans sing loudly in the stands!
7
Gabriel tries to dominate the ball at the edge of the area and it escapes from shirt nine.
6
Pressure from the Rio team at the start of the second half in Rio.
5
4
Defender Paulo anticipates Michael and doesn’t let the ball reach the flamenguista.
3
Flamengo returns unchanged for this second time at home.
two
And Felipe Marques leaves for the entry of Rafael Gava.
1
Cuiab trades Jenison for Elton.
0
START STEP SECOND!
51
End of the first goalless half at Maracan.
50
After the live ball in the area, goalkeeper Diego Alves stretches all the way and wards off the danger.
49
Everton Ribeiro arrives late and missing Pep.
48
Andreas tries up front with Michael and the ball doesn’t come clean to the attacker.
47
Flamengo striker Michael fires in the area, hits it crosswise and the ball goes straight out!
46
Everton Ribeiro faces Paulo on the bottom line and runs out of the ball!
45
Go up to the plate with six minutes of addition.
44
Offside by Felipe Marques, from Cuiab.
43
From Matheuzinho to Everton Ribeiro, who beats colocadinho and goalkeeper Walter defends without problems.
42
On the left, Michael fouls Lucas Ramon.
41
40
Ball possession: Flamengo 65%x35% Cuiab.
39
Fla tries in the middle and the ball is given to Camilo.
38
We arrived in the final stretch of the first stage and it continues 0x0 for Flamengo and Cuiab.
37
Nothing serious and the ball goes back to rolling in Maracan.
36
Game stopped for medical assistance to Flamengo striker Gabigol.
35
33
Striker Gabriel still didn’t finish in goal.
32
Pep receives on the right and misses when crossing into the large area.
31
On, Aro arrives on time and catches striker Clayson’s kick!
30
Clayson tries on the left and stays on the mark from midfielder Everton Ribeiro.
29
28
New cross with poison in the area and whoever cuts now Empereur.
27
After the ball is raised in the area, Michael tries first and doesn’t catch as he wanted in the round!
26
Another marked lack of Andreas in Lucas Ramon.
25
Partial draw leaves the team 10 points behind the leader of the competition.
24
CURIOSITY! Goalkeeper Diego Alves completes 200 games with Flamengo’s shirt today.
23
Cuiab tries to keep the ball and cool off the hosts.
22
Dangerous game and lack of attack by Thiago Maia.
21
New medical service, this time for Felipe Marques.
20
19
Andreas Crner in the confusion of the area, defense rises and takes out the danger.
18
Visiting team tries to counterattack and Lo Pereira arrives tearing!
17
Game resumed in Rio de Janeiro!
16
Lucas Ramon is down and receives medical care after a dispute over the top.
15
14
A tougher foul now on Flamengo player Thiago Maia.
13
Game was idle for about three minutes.
12
Arbitragem goes to the booth and confirms Matheuzinho’s offside in the play.
10
FLAMENGO’S VOID GOAL! Michael scores, but the referee points out the attacker’s offside.
9
Flamengo keeps the ball close to the area and looks for spaces to finish on the target.
8
Lateral Uendel arrives at the right time and ends with Flamengo’s move.
7
Fans raises the sound and pushes the carioca team to the attacking field.
6
Cuiab appears in front for the first time, but Jenison fails to finish in goal.
5
4
Andreas’s toughest foul on Lucas Ramon, from Cuiab.
3
Michael tries to move from the left and fails to move the move.
two
Fla does not take two consecutive corners on the left field.
1
Flamengo exchanges passes, standing and studying the opponent.
0
VALID! Ball rolling to Flamengo x Cuiab for the Brazilian Championship.
0
A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in the country.
0
Teams on the field and will start the match in Rio and Janeiro.
0
0
Fans arriving slowly at Maraca.
0
Everything is ready and in about 20 minutes the ball will roll along the BR-21.
0
Joo Lucas and Max embezzle the visiting team today.
0
Embezzlement in the Rio team: Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz, Isla, Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique.
0
0
At home, Fla tries to get closer to the leader Atltico-MG.
0
Cuiab: Walter, Lucas Ramon, Empereur, Paulo and Uendel; Auremir, Pep and Camilo; Clayson, Felipe Marques and Jenison.
0
Fla comes with Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Bruno Viana, Lo Pereira and Filipe Lus; Aro, Thiago Maia, Andreas and Everton Ribeiro; Michael and Gabigol.
0
Teams officially slated for confrontation!
0
WHISTLE! Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP) will be the referee.
0
Hello fans! Today we are going to follow Flamengo x Cuiab through the 27th round of the Brazilian Nationals. The ball rolls at 20:30 at the Maracan stadium.