Fleury (FLRY3) buys for R$ 384 million laboratory in Pernambuco

SAO PAULO – Fleury (FLRY3) informed that it has entered into a purchase agreement for 100% of the shares issued by Laboratório Marcelo Magalhães and Marcelo Magalhães Diagnostics, for an appraisal value (EV) of R$ 384.5 million.

The estimated multiple for the business is 7.5 times the ratio between appraised value and Ebitda profit for 2024, considering synergies with the purchase.

According to a relevant fact, Marcelo Magalhães has 64 years of history, and is a reference in diagnostic medicine in Pernambuco, with 13 care units in the metropolitan region of Recife.

According to Fleury, the gross revenue of the Marcelo Magalhães Laboratory for 12 months ended in July 2021 reached R$ 114 million.

Credit Suisse assessed Fleury’s (FLRY3) acquisition of Marcelo Magalhães diagnostic laboratories as apparently expensive. But, it emphasizes that the purchase is within the core business from the company.

The estimated multiple for the business is 7.5 times the ratio of appraised value to Ebitda profit for 2024, just a little lower than Fleury, which trades between 8 to 9 times. Thus, the operation requires significant synergies.

The company’s shares opened down around 1% at around 11 am, while the Ibovespa retreated 1.15%.

