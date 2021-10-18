Followers point to “raw editing” in Luiza Brunet’s photos

Followers pointed out an excess of Photoshop in Luiza Brunet’s photos during her trip to Bremen, Germany. Photo: reproduction/Instagram/luizabrunetficial

On a trip to Germany, Luiza Brunet published a series of photos visiting the streets of Bremen, a city she visits to present a lecture on combating domestic violence and women’s rights. But what caught the attention of the images was the excessive editing that left landscapes and scenery askew.

On the Postada x Marcada profile on Instagram, which gathered the records, many internet users left comments showing amazement and wasting good humor.

“Hey, the person deformed the whole city,” wrote a follower. “It shakes the structures wherever it goes,” joked another. “I thought I had labyrinthitis,” said a third, joking.

Luiza’s fans complained about the “crude editing” and wondered if the 59-year-old former model would think no one would notice the changes.

“She’s so wonderful, what for, guys?” asked a platform user. “This is turning into a real disease, isn’t it? She’s wearing a coat and, even so, she wanted to slim her waist…. Mercy”, analyzed another.