Former Atlético-MG player dies at 38 during footvolley match

Former defender Adans João Santos Alencar, 38, died on Sunday afternoon after suffering cardiac arrest during a footvolley match, in Blumenau, Santa Catarina, valid for the state tournament of the modality. He was rescued by the Fire Department, but he didn’t resist. Adans left the field in 2018 after defending Windsor Arch Ka I, Macal’s Asian team. In Brazil he defended clubs such as Atlético-MG, in the early 2000s, Brusque and Criciúma and played for other clubs with less purchasing power. Through an official note, Brusque commented on the death of the former player.

– It is with regret that we receive the news of the death of ex-back Adans João Santos Alencar, who played in 2004 and 2005 for Brusque. We wish for strength and that God will comfort the hearts of family and friends!.

Marcílio Dias, another club defended by the player, also posted a note of regret.

– Marcílio Dias laments the death of former right-back Adans João Santos Alencar, 38, who died this Sunday of a sudden illness. Adans had two spells at Marinheiro, in 2006, and in 2010/2011. Our most sincere feelings to all family and friends.

