Former Brusque player dies during footvolley match | Santa Catarina

the former football player Adans João Santos Alencar, 38 years old, died during a footvolley match in Blumenau, in Vale do Itajaí. According to the Military Fire Department, he suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday afternoon (17).
Adans participated in one of the stages of the Circuito Catarinense de Futevôlei when he got sick. Rescuers went to the place to provide the first assistance, but he did not resist.
Adans João Santos Alencar, 38, died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Blumenau — Photo: Social Networks/Publishing
In a statement, Brusque Futebol Clube paid tribute to the former player, who worked at the club between 2004 and 2005. Adans also played for other clubs in Santa Catarina, such as Marcílio Dias and Criciúma.
“It is with regret that we receive the news of the death of ex-back Adans João Santos Alencar, who played in 2004 and 2005 for Brusque. We wish God strength and comfort the hearts of family and friends,” the club wrote.
Brusque Futebol Clube issues a note of regret about a former player who died in SC — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks
