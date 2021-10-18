Former butler of Roberto Carlos releases book censored 42 years ago

Author of the first biography censored by Roberto Carlos, in 1979, Nichollas Mariano, his former accountant and former butler, is about to release a book about the twelve years of coexistence in the heyday of the king, between 1962 and 1973.

“O Rei e Eu”, banned in its release 42 years ago, should hit stores in December. This time, without going too deep into details that bothered the singer at the time, but without failing to bring curious stories about the artist.

“I don’t bow to him. We ate a lot of bread and mortadella together,” said 76-year-old Nichollas.

The former butler said that he met Roberto Carlos when he was a DJ at a radio station in Rio de Janeiro: “I must have been one of Roberto’s first fans and we met in the early 60s when I was a DJ at Rádio Carioca. Afterwards, I had the joy of living with this wonderful artist”, he said on the FC Discos channel on YouTube.

Nichollas, who is retired, pointed out that he had carte blanche with the King: “In addition to being a butler, I was his attorney. I could sign checks, documents and hire in Roberto’s name. I’m going to tell a little bit of my history in the new book too, the history of radios. About the King, I won’t tell you everything”, said Mariano.

In “O Rei e Eu – Minha Vida Com Roberto Carlos”, the author left out subjects that were in the forbidden work and bothered the singer, such as the prosthesis in his leg, a child out of wedlock and several secrets in the bedroom.

“This is now going to be a book with only truths, but lighter and nicer to read,” he said.

ROBERTO CARLOS WAS APPOINTED AS LAST CENSOR IN THE COUNTRY

A debate held at the University of São Paulo (USP), in April 2015, with the theme É Proibido Proibir, with the participation of journalists and biographers Paulo Cesar de Araújo and Julio Maria, caused tititie in the corridors. Paulo Cesar had the biography “Roberto Carlos In Details prohibited by the King” in 2007, with 10,000 copies withdrawn from circulation. Julio, on the other hand, released “Elis Regina: Nothing Will Be Like Before”, on the day the singer would turn 70, with permission from her three children.

In the debate, the authors focused on the discussion of the directions of biographies in Brazil. There is a bill in the National Congress to regulate the publication of works of this kind, already approved by the Chamber of Deputies, but not yet voted on by the Senate.

“The moment is different. We need to be aware and make this official. Mainly in my case. As my book is banned and all attempts were in vain, I expect a change in legislation or a loophole to try to bring the book back. He is the last book censor in Brazil. It is important to say this on March 31”, said Araújo, about Roberto Carlos.

The historian said he does not believe in a change coming from Congress, but only from the Supreme Court (STF), which at the time had a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (Adin) to judge.

