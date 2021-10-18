Former butler talks about the new book about Roberto Carlos after his first work banned 42 years ago: ‘I won’t tell you everything’

For 12 years, between 1962 and 1973, Nichollas Mariano shared the intimacy of Roberto Carlos. A former butler and solicitor of the King, he turned this time of fellowship into a book, “The King and I”, banned on its release 42 years ago. Now, at 76, he plans a new publication on this story by the end of 2021. This time, without going too deep into details that bothered the singer at the time, but without failing to bring curious stories about the artist.

“I must have been one of Roberto’s first fans and we met in the early 60s when I was a DJ at Rádio Carioca. Afterwards, I had the joy of living with this wonderful artist. In addition to being a butler, I was his proxy. sign checks, documents and hire in Roberto’s name. In the new book, I’ll tell a little of my history too, the history of radios. From the King, I won’t tell everything,” said Mariano, now retired and father of three adopted children, at FC Discos channel on YouTube.

See too: Roberto Medina cites Lady Gaga’s disinterest in Rock in Rio and reveals his biggest dream: ‘Roberto Carlos’

Nichollas Mariano was Roberto Carlos’ butler Photo: reproduction/ youtube

In the new book, called “That guy was me”, the former butler will reveal the backstage of the process that led to the prohibition of the first biography written about Roberto Carlos, in 1979. He will also remember the story of the film that would be released based on in the work, with Jece Valadão in the role of the singer and with a script by José Louzeiro, of “Pixote, a lei do most weak”.

“There will be many curious stories from the time, like when Roberto Carlos’ lawyer tried to prohibit Silvio Santos from talking about my book on the radio he worked for. Silvio continued reading the book to his listeners, claiming that the book had been banned from being sold, but not read,” said Mariano.

The book “The King and I” was banned in 1979

Singer Roberto Carlos Photo: Zé Paulo Cardeal : José Paulo Cardeal