Former US Secretary of State and one of the architects of the Iraq invasion, Colin Powell dies of Covid-19

WASHINGTON — US Secretary of State during the first term of former President George W. Bush and one of the architects of the Iraq War in 2003, Colin Powell died this Monday as a victim of Covid-19 complications. The first black man to lead American foreign policy and head the Armed Forces Joint Chiefs of Staff, he was 84 years old.

In a statement released by Facebook, the family did not specify which coronavirus complications caused Powell’s death, but said he had already taken the two doses of the anti-Covid vaccine, widely effective against severe cases of the disease, especially in healthy people. The former general, however, had multiple myeloma, a type of cancer in plasma cells that compromises the autoimmune system, making the patient more vulnerable to infections.

“We’ve lost a remarkable and dear husband, father and grandfather and a great American,” the family said in the statement, saying he was being treated by the medical staff at Walter Reed Medical Center, a military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, USA. outskirts of Washington.





The main chapters in the public life of the former New Yorker soldier involve Iraq and the Bush family: in 1989, during the term of George HW Bush, Powell led the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the invasion of Panama, and two years later, in the first Gulf War. At the time, a US-led coalition managed to expel Saddam Hussein from Kuwait, but chose not to take the war to Baghdad, to avoid a long-term occupation of the Arab country.

Alongside then Defense Secretary Dick Cheney, who would later become vice president of George Bush Jr., Powell played a central role in redirecting US military actions with the end of the Cold War, giving them the seal that would become known as the Powell doctrine : the tactic was to use overwhelming and decisive force to defeat opponents.

“Colin Powell was a great public servant … and many presidents relied on his advice and experience,” Bush said in a statement. “He was such a favorite of presidents that he won the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice. He was highly respected both at home and abroad and, most importantly, he was a family man and a friend.”

Popular, Powell left his military career in 1993 and, for years, was considered as a possible presidential candidate by Republicans and Democrats. He, however, did not return to public service until 2001 as George Bush’s secretary of state — a position he would step down at the end of the Republican’s first term, amid major questions about an Iraq war going from bad to worse.

One of the main public figures to die from Covid-19, Powell had distanced himself from the GOP in recent years, particularly during Donald Trump’s term, claiming he no longer recognized the legend. He even participated in the 2020 Democratic Party convention that confirmed Joe Biden’s candidacy for the presidency. In the 2008 and 2012 elections, he voted for Democrat Barack Obama, calling him a “transforming figure.” In 2016, he also declared a vote for Hillary Clinton.

Speech at the UN

The most infamous chapter in Powell’s career, which he would later refer to as a “great intelligence failure” and a “blemish” on his record, came on February 5, 2003. In a presentation to the UN Security Council, he presented the American argument for the invasion that would begin the following month, falsely accusing Saddam Hussein’s Iraq of having weapons of mass destruction.

Cheney, then Vice President, and then Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld were advocates of a second invasion of Iraq to topple Saddam. Their arguments gained further strength after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, orchestrated by Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaeda terrorist group.

Rumsfeld and Cheney, with whom Powell notoriously disputed the president’s ear, argued that the former dictator had links with the bombing that killed nearly 3,000 people — despite multiple records of contacts between the Iraqi government and members of the terrorist group. An operational link has never been proven, as the US Congress itself found in 2004.

Powell, for his part, favored another approach: in later reports, he said he had spent months warning Bush that invading Iraq might be easy, but turning it into a democratic regime would not be. It was, however, a vanquished voice: on orders from the president, he asked the UN to send inspectors to Baghdad to look for weapons of mass destruction.

Colin Powell, during his speech at the UN in February 2003 Photo: JAMES ESTRIN / NYT/5-2-03

Nothing has been found, but the US Congress nevertheless authorized in October 2002 the use of military force against Iraq. According to Powell, Bush had already decided in favor of the invasion when he sent him to the UN in February 2003 to expose “facts and conclusions based on solid intelligence” that Saddam Hussein had biological weapons, even though he knew it was a lie.

The speech, by itself, did not launch the invasion, but it was enough for part of the public opinion and of the American allies, like then British Prime Minister Tony Blair, to support the operation, considered illegal by the UN. The war would only end almost eight years later, in December 2011, leaving an estimated 5,000 American soldiers dead. There is no consensus on the number of deaths among Iraqi civilians, but the organization Iraq Body Count estimates it to be between 185,000 and 210,000. Other surveys estimate that the number could reach 400,000.

Post-war aftermath

All the instability paved the way for the rise of the Islamic State, born in 2004 from the remains of al-Qaeda’s Iraqi branch, led by Abu Musab al-Zarqawi — cited 21 times in Powell’s UN speech as the alleged link between the terrorist group and the government of Saddam Hussein.

Taking advantage of instability in Iraq and Syria, in this case after the civil war that started in 2011, the group carried out a series of attacks and campaigned to increase its cadres. Three years later, he launched an offensive against the cities of Mosul and Tikrit that would pave the way for him, at the height of his strength, to gain control of a third of Syrian territory and 40% of Iraqi territory.

Born April 5, 1937 in Harlem, New York, Powell is the son of Jamaican immigrants who worked in a textile factory. After high school, he majored in geology at New York City College, where he applied for the US Army, serving twice in the Vietnam War. Before becoming chief of staff, he was also the first black person to serve as a National Security adviser from 1987 to 1989.

“The world is losing one of the greatest leaders we’ve ever seen,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement. “I miss a tremendous personal friend and mentor (…) who always had time for me and who I could always count on for difficult matters. He always had great advice.”