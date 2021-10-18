Fortaleza turns 103 at a spectacular moment and with unprecedented chances for Libertadores | strength

Fortaleza reaches its 103 years of age with many reasons to celebrate. The birthday boy this Monday (18th) is experiencing a spectacular moment filled with victories, achievements and broken records. The organization in management, the reformulation on the field and the passionate fans led the Leão to celebrate many glories in recent years and the good phase continues in 2021.

The team is in third place in the Brasileirão, mathematically guaranteed in Serie A for 2022, but this had already ceased to be the main goal of the club, which is now experiencing another reality: it wanted to stamp its passport to an international competition. Initially, the purpose was to guarantee the place again at the Sudamericana.

With 45 points added, 13 wins, six draws and eight defeats, Fortaleza can consider Libertadores a reality. The team spent almost every round of Serie A among the top four, clashed with teams with higher investment and stands out on the national scene as a strong opponent to beat and an example of good management.

Evolution in recent years

In addition to the state bi-championship (2015 and 2016), Fortaleza won access to Serie B in 2017. In 2018, Tricolor lived a historic year raising the Serie B cup and guaranteeing access to Serie A with an overwhelming campaign. In 2019, he won the Copa do Nordeste and won a spot for Sul-Americana, an unprecedented feat in the club’s history.

This year, Tricolor has won the Tricampeonato Cearense to celebrate, in addition to the various achievements in other competitions. For the first time in history, the tricolor fan will see the team compete in a semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. Leão entered the dispute in the first phase of the competition and built a solid path until the confrontation with Atlético-MG.

In the Brazilian, Fortaleza is experiencing a change in level. The team ended the 2020 campaign in 16th position after experiencing coach changes and falling income. For the new season, he decided that it would be necessary to overhaul the squad, hired well and went in search of a coach who had “the face” of the team. Juan Pablo Vojvoda was the Lion’s choice. And a choice that proved to be very right.

Much of the credit for the achievements goes to coach Vojvoda. After Enderson Moreira’s resignation, the board decided to calmly analyze the choice of a name to coach the team. Argentine Vojvoda was the first contact, suggested by football director Alex Santiago. After polls, Vojvoda’s name was chosen. In the first challenges, the coach applied different ideas to the team and saw the team respond with routs and showy football. It was just the beginning of admirable work and a season with many glories to celebrate.

In addition to football, the team continues to invest in the club’s structure with the Center of Excellence, taking care of the partner program and the relationship with the fans, growing with its own brand and having solid work in women’s football. The Lionesses came to dispute the Brasileirão A2 for the first time and reached the round of 16. In addition, they fight for the bi-championship of Ceará.

