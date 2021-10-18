Fortaleza turns 103 years old in one of the most special moments in the club’s history – Play

Fortaleza fans have collected many moments to celebrate the year 2021 with the state title conquered and the spectacular campaigns in the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Championship.

But this Monday (18), there is still more reason to celebrate. The Tricolor of Steel turn 103 years old in one of the most special moments in the club’s history.

Semi-finalists of the Copa do Brasil, Fortaleza is two days away from starting the battle for a spot in an unprecedented final. The first match against the Atlético-MG takes place this Wednesday (20th), at 9:30 pm.

Subtitle:

Tricolor fan has already managed to find the team after 18 months away because of Covid-19 Photograph:

kid junior

The team is already experiencing the best campaign in its history in the national tournament. Before, the best phase that had arrived was the quarter finals.

Subtitle:

Argentine Juan Pablo Vojvodo is the current coach of Fortaleza Esporte Clube Photograph:

Leonardo Moreira / Fortaleza

Almost at Libertadores

But Fortaleza’s spectacular year doesn’t end there. In Serie A, it holds the third position in the competition, reaching 45 points with 11 games to go.

A mark never reached by a northeastern club in the era of points run up to this point in the competition. With this, it is very close to winning a direct spot for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022.

If you confirm the feat, it will be the first team from Ceará to play in the most important competition in South America. A milestone that will have the value of a great title.

Fortaleza celebrates its anniversary, but the big winner is the fan himself, who sees an offensive team on the field, under the command of the Argentine Juan Pablo Vojvoda and that it has been getting results, despite some natural fluctuations in the process.

The tricolor fan vibrates: for the moment and for 103 years of existence of the great Leão do Pici.