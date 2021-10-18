Four victims of the same family who died in a shipwreck in the Pantanal are buried in Rio Verde | Goiás

The bodies of four people from the same family who died in a shipwreck in Mato Grosso do Sul were buried this Sunday (17) in Rio Verde, southwest of Goiás. The body of a fifth victim has already been rescued, but has not yet been transported to the municipality of Goiás. Friends and relatives were moved by the group’s farewell.

“It’s a unique, difficult moment. A moment like this I’ve never experienced in my life, it’s the worst moment in my life so far,” said Osvaldo Alves de Souza, who lost two brothers, a nephew and the husband of a niece.

The bodies of:

Thiago Souza Gomes, aged 18;

Fernando Gomes de Oliveira, 49, father of Thiago;

Olímpio Alves de Souza, 71 years old;

Geraldo Alves de Souza, 78, was Olímpio’s brother, Fernando Gomes’ father-in-law and Thiago’s grandfather.

Shipwreck survivor says accident happened in seconds and thought he was going to die: ‘God took me away’

2 of 3 Hotel boat wreck leaves seven dead in the Pantanal — Photo: Reproduction/JN Shipwreck of a hotel boat leaves seven dead in the Pantanal — Photo: Reproduction/JN

Dentist Leonardo Oliveira Alves, 47, one of the shipwreck survivors, said that every accident happened in a matter of seconds. He thought he would die in the wreck.

“I was dead at that moment, I even thought that there where my life had ended. I hurt a little, because something fell on me and, suddenly, God took me out of there and I managed to get out”, he said.

3 of 3 Leonardo Oliveira Alves, shipwreck survivor during wake of relatives in Rio Verde — Photo: Diomício Gomes/O Popular Leonardo Oliveira Alves, shipwreck survivor during wake of relatives in Rio Verde — Photo: Diomício Gomes/O Popular

Leonardo is the son of Olímpio Alves, one of the victims.

“I cried a lot, I suffered a lot, my father was my guide, my teacher, my leader. What comforts me is the joy that he was there with me. The joy I left on that face, the amount of kiss I gave. That will stay with me,” he said.

The dentist said that the family went to Corumbá every year to fish. The moments before the accident were one of extreme joy between them. The group had a barbecue, which would end the tour.

The weather then turned cloudy quickly, but without a strong wind. But seconds later, a gust of wind nearly knocked over a refrigerator. He held the appliance and stood at the top to help organize things.

“At that moment, when we got a bowl of food, I was supposed to go downstairs, but I went back to get a cell phone. When I picked up my cell phone, the boat, in two seconds, because I didn’t have time to breathe, the 75-ton boat lifted and turned,” he said.

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.