Free car tags stir up competitors and threaten market leader

What to do when your competitors start offering the product you sell for free? It is this dilemma that Sem Parar, the leader in the toll tag sector, now lives.

Reigning absolute in this market for over a decade – of which it holds at least 80% -, the company is threatened by the business model of rivals such as ConectCar, Veloe and Greenpass, who are forming partnerships to give away what Sem Parar costs. from R$20 per month.

This could change the industry’s game. Today, the country has around 8 million drivers with tags, while the total fleet is 46 million vehicles. In other words, less than 20% of cars have the service. The new model proposed by the rival companies of Sem Parar is to give up margin in exchange for an increase in scale, with the entry of new customers.

ConectCar, for example, attracted attention when, last month, it announced that all 20 million Itaú customers would, if they wanted, have access to the tag as a free service. Itaú is the main shareholder of ConectCar, together with Porto Seguro. In addition to the bank, the company has similar partnerships with the insurance company and with Localiza.

“If the company hits the market 15 years after the main competitor and does the same thing, it will never get there. I believe the current business model has hit the roof,” says Felix Cardamone, President of ConectCar.

Veloe, which belongs to Alelo (a partnership between Banco do Brasil and Bradesco), created similar partnerships with its controlling banks and announced another one with BTG Pactual.

But the company that helped to intensify this partnership movement is Greenpass. The company works on the white label model, providing technology to companies such as C6, Sicredi, Ticket and Banco Inter, which sell the product as if they were their own.

Created in 2019, the company has 600,000 active users. According to João Cumerlato, founder and president of Greenpass, this partnership movement is a path with no return. “The tag will be a commodity and will become part of a portfolio of services,” says Cumerlato.

leader’s reaction

Sem Parar is about to reach 6 million customers. Carlos Gazaffi, president of the company, naturally sees the emergence of new entrants and says he will not change his strategy.

The focus will be on bringing differentials to its customers, such as the possibility of using tags in restaurants such as Habib’s and McDonald’s. In addition, the company is going after automakers so that their stickers leave the factory and glued to cars.

Sem Parar has also bet, like other rivals, in the technical assistance service for older cars. In addition, last week it announced a cashback program that gives 2% of the money back to those who refuel their car above R$100 at accredited gas stations using Sem Parar.

“Competition is natural, and we cannot forget the high potential of the market. We can make an analogy with banks and card machines: look how many have come out”, he says. And the effect can be fierce. In machines, Cielo, which once had 70% of the sector, now dominates less than 40%.

“The market is reinventing itself, and Sem Parar has several challenges ahead. This sector is a type of market that can become obsolete due to new technologies and business models”, says Marcelo Nakagawa, professor of entrepreneurship at Insper.