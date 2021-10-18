From Sheikhs to Billionaires Entrepreneurs: Meet Football Club Owners – Sports

Shouting “We are Saudi and we do what we want,” hundreds of Newcastle fans flocked to St. James’ Park Stadium last Thursday, 7th, celebrating like a title, not just buying the club of the heart by a billionaire conglomerate, but also the departure of the then owner, English businessman Mike Ashley. The Magpies, as they are known, left an era of low investment, technically limited teams and two relegations to enter a new chapter of their history, now run by a billionaire accused of disrespecting the human rights.

O Newcastle was bought for 300 million pounds (about R$2.2 billion) by a group led by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, managed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which acquired 80% of the shares and arrived to visit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in April to discuss the deal. The England club is now considered the richest in the world as bin Salman’s assets are estimated to be around $400 billion, ten times higher than Manchester City’s then-richest Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The main criticism of the purchase of Newcastle was due to the Saudi record of disrespect for human rights. The Saudi prince is also accused of ordering the murder of the journalist from the Washington Post Jamal Khashoggi, critical of the government, in 2018 at the Saudi embassy in Turkey. CIA report names bin Salman as the mastermind of the crime. Bin Salman later claimed responsibility for the assassination of Khashoggi but denied that he ordered the attack. The Premier League, the English first division, came under great pressure from human rights organizations such as Amnesty International, in addition to the journalist’s ex-fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, to veto the deal.

What is “sportswashing”? “Clubs-State” and the smokescreen

The purchase of Newcastle by a Saudi fund administered by the country’s crown prince is defined by experts as sportswashing, that is, the strategic and political use of sport to improve its reputation in the world, hiding negative actions of its governments. Sports researcher at UERJ and book organizer Corporate Club: Critical Global Approaches to Football Corporations, Irlan Simões explains that the practice is not a recent trend. “Getting hold of football clubs for political purposes is nothing new. Many teams have already been used as an instrument of politics and public image. It’s the idea of ​​projecting power based on the seduction that a football club has”.

THE Saudi Arabia hosted the edition of the Super Cup in Spain and another in Italy in recent years, in addition to other sporting events. In December, it will host its first Formula 1 race. The country also plans to apply for the headquarters of the world Cup of 2030.

In 2016, the Saudi government released the strategic plan “Vision 2030” to stop depending on oil exports, diversifying its economy through large investments in other areas, such as sports. Bin Salman has in recent years seen neighboring UAE and Qatar buy Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain respectively, gaining sporting success and international prominence. Today, the Saudi government is one more member of the group of “state clubs”.

Another neighboring country holds shares in an opponent of the Newcastle in the English Championship. In 2008, the Manchester City was bought for 266 million pounds by Abu Dhabi United Group, from Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan – a member of the UAE royal family and the country’s deputy prime minister. The company owns 78% of the shares of City Football Group (CFG), a network that has ten clubs spread across five continents, in addition to partnerships with Bolívar, from Bolivia, and Vannes, from France. Manchester City jumped to the next level in a short time, thanks to investments in the region of 1 billion euros, since the beginning of the purchase.

In 2011, it was Qatar’s turn to start its international projection through football. Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), a company linked to Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, bought 70% of Paris Saint-Germain’s shares for 50 million euros. Since then, the club has received large investments, dominated football in the country and now, with Neymar and Lionel Messi, it finally wants to win the Champions League.

In addition to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, Bahrain, through the country’s sovereign investment fund, paid five million euros last year for 20% of the modest shares. Paris FC, of the French second division. Investments are still timid, but the goal is to reach the first division in a short time. The phrase “Explore Bahrain” is displayed on the club’s shirt.

The practice of countries owning European clubs is also met with criticism in football. The president of La Liga, which organizes the Spanish Championship, Javier Tebas, is one of the opponents. ”If this doesn’t end, football will have 20 sheikhs in 20 different clubs dominating everything,” he told the daily Sport.

Other club owners across Europe

A report published by the auditing firm Ernst & Young this year pointed out that, in the first division of Germany, Spain, France, England and Italy, 92% of the clubs are companies, while in the second division this percentage is 96%. With the exception of England, the owners are predominantly businesspeople from their own country: 58% have some personal connection with the club or are businessmen from the region.

English football saw a new stage in its history emerge in 2003, when oil and gas billionaire Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea for 140 million pounds. The former governor of a Russian province and a friend of Vladimir Putin, has invested in big signings at the club over the years and has seen the team lift the Champions League trophy twice.

Italian football has many native-born owners, such as the Agnelli family, one of the most powerful in the country and owner of companies like Fiat and Ferrari, which has placed Juventus at the top in recent years. But recently seven of the 20 clubs in the first division became owned by US investors. They were attracted by the lower cost than the English, but also by the possibility of putting the Italian league back on top of Europe.

Although the club-company model dominates the main European championships, the scenario on the continent in general is quite diverse. The government of Spain forced clubs in the 1990s to migrate to the business model to try to reduce their serious financial problems. The exceptions are Barcelona and Real Madrid, two of the biggest clubs in the world, as well as Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna, which are non-profit associations.

In the German Championship, the model is also different. The clubs were associations, without foreign investment, until 1998, when the rules changed and the “50 plus 1” model was instituted, which aims to protect the fans, preventing a person or organization from having full control over a club. The exceptions are Bayer Leverkusen, created by pharmaceutical Bayer, in addition to Wolfsburg, founded by the automaker Volkswagen, and both belong to the respective companies.

RB Leipzig adapted to the rule, who placed many of the company’s employees as members of the club, thus maintaining decision-making power. Leipzig emerged in 2009, when Red Bull, which already owned Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg and the United States’ New York Red Bulls, bought the modest SSV Markranstädt, from the German fifth division. The owner of the energy drink company is the Austrian Dietrich Mateschitz, whose assets today are $24.7 billion, according to the magazine. forbes. In seven years of a lot of investment, they moved up from the fifth to the first division and have disputed the top positions in the last seasons of the German Championship, in addition to editions of the Champions League.

Brazilian clubs with owners?

After the projects in Germany, Austria and the United States, the red bull began his career in Brazilian football in 2007, under the name Red Bull Brasil. In the space of eight years, outstanding results took a long time to appear. Then, in 2019, Red Bull went after a Serie B club, negotiated with Oeste and Paulista, but closed a partnership with Bragantino in a deal worth around R$ 45 million. Thus, Red Bull Brasil became a “B team” of the company.

In the first year, Bragantino got access to Serie A. In January 2020, it was renamed Red Bull Bragantino, saw its shield change and gained the red color on the uniform. This year, it invested more than R$100 million in reinforcements. The team is a finalist in the Copa Sudamericana and faces Athletico on November 20th. The club announced that it will have a new training center, scheduled for delivery in 2023, and wants to transform the Nabib Abi Chedid stadium into an arena for around 20,000 people.

FULL INTEGRATION! Today we present the project for the construction of the new training center for Red Bull Bragantino. The state-of-the-art structure, in a privileged location, will serve all our athletes, from 14 years old to the professional. The delivery forecast is for 12/2023. pic.twitter.com/Je5SxQuwod — Red Bull Bragantino (@RedBullBraga) October 5, 2021

in addition to the Red Bull Bragantino, Cuiabá is the other representative of club-company of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship. In 2009, the Dourado, which was purchased by a tire retreader manufacturer, rose from the third to the first division and even won the Copa Verde, on two occasions.

Other Brazilian clubs have been looking for investors, taking advantage of the club-company law, which allows private initiative participation in football clubs. André Sica, sports lawyer and partner CSMV Advogados, says he doesn’t see a better time to invest in Brazilian football. “Assets are at a low, clubs have never been worth less and the potential of national football is absurd, it only tends to improve. With the SAF law (Sociedades Anônimas do Futebol (SAF), it is much better because this regime is very beneficial. But it is important that clubs find the ideal model for their own reality.”

Irlan Simões points out that many european clubs that followed the model of company they also faced big problems and even went bankrupt. “People are not aware of the problems that the transformation of the club-company can create, we don’t talk about it. There are power groups interested in taking over these clubs. Most of those who support omit what they know about negative points”.

América-MG is negotiating an agreement with a foreign investor to transform the club into a company, but it did not disclose names or values. Two of the most indebted clubs in Brazilian football, Cruzeiro and Botafogo, are also on their way to finding an investor. The CEO of Alvinegro Carioca, Jorge Braga, believes that the arrival of foreign investors in Brazilian football, boosting the club’s level, will have a contamination effect. “The first person to make this move will have such a big advance that the other fans will pressure their teams for something similar. If it preserves its history, colors and everything else, I think the fans’ reception will be great”.