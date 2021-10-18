Gabby Petito case: FBI says restaurant fight is ‘very important’ clue | From them

Reproduction/Instagram Influencer Gabby Petito

The case of the death of 22-year-old influencer Gabby Petito remains a mystery. Police analyze and follow clues to solve the crime that shook the United States. Gabby was killed by strangulation.

One of these clues, considered by an FBI behavior expert to be “the most important”, is that of a fight that Gabby and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, 23, had in a restaurant days before the young woman disappeared in 26 of August.

According to a witness named Nina Celie Angelo, the couple had argued heatedly at the Merry Piglet restaurant in Jackson, Wyoming. In an interview with ABC News, Nina claims that Laundrie was “aggressive” with the restaurant employees, while Gabby apologized to them for her boyfriend’s behavior.

“It looked like they were about to get kicked out,” said Angelo, who was sitting at the table next to the couple at the time. “It wasn’t necessarily between them, it was more Gabby abruptly leaving the restaurant crying, and Brian was evidently very upset, pissed off, I would say. You could tell Gabby was upset, angry, and he was just being very temperamental with the restaurant staff “.

Dr. Ann Wolbert Burgess, a pioneer in the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit, told Fox News that Gabby’s alleged apology for her boyfriend’s restaurant behavior may be indicative of the tragic fate that awaited her.

remember the case

Gabby Petito disappeared while on a trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, the main suspect in the crime. So far he is missing. It is believed that she was killed between 3 and 4 weeks before the body was found.

The medical examiner in charge of the case, Brent Blue, did not disclose detailed information about the case, such as if Gabby Petito was killed where the body was found or if she was strangled manually or with an object. He said this is confidential information.

Gabby Petito’s body was found in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, on September 19th. The blogger has stopped making contact with her family since the end of August. She was traveling across the United States by van, with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, who returned home alone, then disappeared. He is considered an outlaw.

Gabby’s funeral took place on Sept. 26, but without the remains, which have not yet been released by the FBI.