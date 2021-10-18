Gabi, from the volleyball team, undergoes surgery | volleyball

Gabi, from Vakifbank, Turkey, and the Brazilian team, underwent surgery this Sunday. The procedure was initially disclosed by the club and confirmed by the player on social networks. Neither side, however, gave details about the operation. She is expected to be off the court for ten days. In contact with the report from ge, the advice of the tip said that the only statement would be the one given in the post.
– Hey guys! After some routine exams, I had to undergo a small surgical procedure, which was already planned. The medical staff at @vakifbanksk and @academichospitalofficial are amazing, they accompanied me in everything and gave me all the support I needed. The procedure was successful and I’m already recovering at home. I’ll be out of combat for a few days, but I’ll be right back 💪🏼. Thanks for the messages of concern and affection. Thanks to the doctors too. See you soon! – Gabi said.
Gabi is one of the references of the selection, silver at the Tokyo Olympics. This season, he has been playing at Vakifbank. On Saturday, for the Turkish Championship, he played almost the entire time in the victory over Fenerbahçe. He left the court with 17 points.
Gabi in action for the Brazilian national team — Photo: Toru Hanai/Getty Images