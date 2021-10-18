Gafe de Taís Araújo became a group on WhatsApp

One of the most memorable moments of the first season of “The Masked Singer Brasil”, the faux pas committed by Taís Araújo when he forgot the divorce of Fernanda Souza and Thiaguinho, became a group name on WhatsApp.

Who told the curiosity was the presenter of the program, Ivete Sangalo. During a chat with Eduardo Sterbitch in the special shown earlier this afternoon, the two recalled the highlights of the season, when the comedian cited the gaffe.

Also, curiosity for you: this became the name of our group: ‘Fernanda Sou'” , told Ivete, enjoying the situation.

The slip happened in the premiere episode of the show. During the moment of guessing who would be the person behind the sunflower costume, the judges were told that the person was “crazy in love” with Thiaguinho.

Taís immediately started saying Fernanda Souza’s name, until he realized the faux pas along the way and apologized.

Fernanda I am… Oh no, Fernanda is Thiaguinho’s ex-wife, my God”.

Tais realized the mistake and couldn’t hide his embarrassment. “Oh, shame on you guys, shame on you,” commented the judge, putting her hands to her face while the other jurors laughed at the situation.

On the same day, the actress apologized for the event on her social networks.

The final of the first season of “The Masked Singer Brasil” happens next Tuesday, after “Império”.