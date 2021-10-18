Gang kidnaps group of American missionaries and their families in Haiti

According to the New York Times, they were taken on their way home from visiting an orphanage in Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital.

EFE/ Plymouth Doubles A 7.2 magnitude earthquake left a trail of destruction in Haiti in August



A group of up to 17 Christian missionaries from the U.S and their families, including children, were kidnapped this Saturday, 16, by members of a gang in Port-au-Prince, capital of the Haiti. A former field director of the group to which the missionaries belong spoke to the New York Times that they were taken on their way home from visiting an orphanage. In a “prayer alert,” the Christian Aid Ministries group stated that “the field director’s family and one other man stayed at the base. All other employees who were visiting the orphanage were kidnapped.” Also according to the NYT, the alert said it called for prayers and said it hoped the gang members would “repent and have faith in Christ.” According to the Reuters, the US State Department said it was aware of the situation, although it did not give details. Haiti has been facing serious problems for years, which have become even worse after the president’s assassination young moise in July of this year and an earthquake that left more than 2,000 dead in August.