Gang robberies and kidnappings of foreigners are common in Haiti – News

O kidnapping of at least 15 American missionaries this Saturday (16) in Haiti is part of a scheme already established among the Caribbean island gangs. Assaults and kidnappings of foreigners, including people on humanitarian missions, are common around the capital Port-au-Prince.

According to Haiti’s Center for Analysis and Investigation of Human Rights, more than 600 kidnappings took place in the country in the first three months of 2021. The main crimes were registered in the vicinity of the capital. There are nine large slums there. In each of them, there is a different boss. Together they form a conglomerate of gangs called the G-9.

To leave Port-au-Prince, by car towards the south, north or the border with the Dominican Republic, you must pass through at least one of these gang-headed favelas.

Commonly, in each of these nine favelas, criminals set up roadblocks, and every passing driver is watched. If gang members identify that there is at least one foreigner in the car, the robbery is certain. If the victim is lucky, he can get out without being kidnapped.

At the end of August this year, when the southwestern region of Haiti was hit by another earthquake, at local gangs have given a truce so that foreign humanitarian aid could reach the affected area via Port-au-Prince. This latest earthquake killed more than 2,200 people and destroyed more than 100,000 homes.

On August 27, the report from Record TV he drove from Port-au-Prince to the region at the epicenter of the earthquake. At the beginning of the journey, which took five hours to cover, the team passed through the favela of Martissant, considered by Haitians as the most violent among the nine controlled by gangs. There, the streets were very dirty with burned cars and collapsed houses after the 2010 earthquake, in addition to many people in poverty.

A Brazilian humanitarian aid team in Corail, one of the cities hit by the earthquake, could not move across the country without the presence of at least two armed security guards. One of the members of the Brazilian mission, who had already worked in Haiti because of the 2010 earthquake, said he could not give up the security guards because the slum dwellers themselves demanded gang robberies. The information was confirmed by several Haitians interviewed by the report of Record TV in the region.

Haiti is one of the poorest countries in the world. For centuries, it has had neither political nor economic stability. With no structure, no opportunities and hungry, residents encourage foreigners to loot for two main reasons: if the first gang doesn’t catch, the next one will, and because it’s a chance to have something to eat in the next few days.

Less than two weeks after the transition from Record TV by Martissant, it was no longer possible to return to Port-au-Prince safely by land from the southwest of the country. The truce given by the gangs was over. The Haitians who followed the report warned that the risk of assault and/or kidnapping was 100% if the team wanted to return by car. The return was by plane, boarding at Les Cayes and disembarking in Port-au-Prince.

KIDNAPPED MISSIONARIES

The abduction of at least 15 missionaries from the United States, including children, was carried out by a gang called “400 Mawozo”, which operates between the outskirts of Port-au-Prince and the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic. The missionaries were visiting orphanages.

The AFP agency reported on Saturday morning (16) that the gang had diverted several cars on a road located in its controlled area, separated the Americans from the Haitians and kidnapped foreigners. It has not been reported whether criminals have asked for money until this publication.

A US government spokesman confirmed the kidnapping to the news agency but said he had nothing to add. He limited himself to saying that “the well-being and safety of US citizens abroad is one of the State Department’s priorities.”

The missionaries belong to a religious organization in Ohio, USA. For some of them, it was their first trip to Haiti. The country’s orphanages have been full since 2010, when many children were orphaned after the earthquake that killed more than 300,000 people.

In April of this year, in the same region, ten French religious were also kidnapped and released after 20 days.