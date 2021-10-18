get to know the true story that inspired the new Netflix series

It may even have been a little overshadowed by the phenomenon “Round 6”, but it has gained its space: the new miniseries “Maid”, from Netflix, tells a true story that thrills and needs the company of a tissue box beside it.

Inspired by the life of Stephanie Land, the series tells the story of Alex (Margaret Qualley), a woman who works as a maid to try to pay the bills and support her daughter, Maddy, at great expense and without family support.

The plot begins when Alex decides to leave the trailer he lives in with her husband, Sean (Nick Robinson), in the middle of the night, taking their three-year-old daughter. Victim of psychological abuse, the young mother takes a triple journey to take care of her daughter while working at a third-party maids company, called Value Maids, and counts on scarce (and bureaucratic) government aid to have something to eat and where to live.

The little you receive, of course, is not enough for sustenance.

The series’ ten episodes are inspired by the true story told in the New York Times best-seller book, “Reaching Out: Hard Work, Low Salaries, and the Duty of a Solo Mother.”

For years, Land lived below the poverty line, relying only on government aid to care for her daughter, Story. Her job as a maid was in a company that offered low returns to its employees.

Margaret Qualley and Rylea Whittet in Netflix’s “Maid” Image: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Therefore, themes such as domestic violence and the “uberization” of work relationships are widely discussed in the series, which features the charisma of little Rylea and the talent of Margaret Qualley (“The Leftovers”, “Once upon a time… .Hollywood”) in your favor.

Despite an emotional plot, don’t be afraid: the journey pays off.

In real life, Land grew up between Washington and Alaska and had his first child in her mid-twenties. When she decided to walk away from her partner, who committed psychological violence against her, she did not have the support of her family. Despite spending time with his father, he left after seeing him assault his wife.

His mother also did not provide the necessary support.

Therefore, Land had to rely on government assistance programs, as bureaucratic as the series reveals. In her book, the writer denounces the slowness of the processes as something that harms only the most needy.

And, after living for years with the help of food stamps, she certainly has this place of speech.

writing career

Stephanie Land and her daughter, Story Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Land released his book in 2019, and it debuted at No. 3 in The New York Times’ Top Best Sellers. The book is an extension of an article she wrote for the Vox website in 2015, titled “I spent 2 years cleaning houses. What I saw made me never want to be rich” (in free translation).

In the article, she reveals that boredom made her spy on drawers and belongings in the houses she cleaned and explains that it was from these observations that she understood who the people who lived there were.

For her, observing the lives of the rich showed that the secrets people hide are often dirtier than the dusty floor.

how is she today

The transition to a writing career came with a lot of sacrifice. After a few years working for the company as an outsourcer, Land got his own clients, with whom he started to receive a little better.

After that, she was able to use student loans and move to Missoula, Montana, where she studied Creative Writing at the University. It was at this time that he began to publish his writings on blogs and newspapers with local circulation, and reached larger vehicles, such as the Huffington Post and Vox.

Today, Stephanie is remarried, and continued to work as a freelance writer after completing her studies. She met her husband in 2018, himself the single father of an older boy (who lives alone) and a girl. After the two were married, he adopted Stephanie’s youngest daughter, Coraline, now 7 years old.

She said the two tried to get pregnant, but gave up after four miscarriages. Now the family is made up of three daughters —James (16), Story (14) and Coraline— and three dogs.