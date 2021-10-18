GetNet shares (GETT3;GETT4;GETT11) debut on B3 with a jump of more than 90%

The shares of the Santander card machine (SANB11), Getnet (GETT3;GETT4;GETT11), debut on the Stock Exchange this Monday (18).

At 11:33 am (Eastern time), GETT3 shares had a jump of 99.58%, to R$4.44, GETT4 soared 99.79%, to R$5.07, while GETT11 rose 32.63%, to R $6.26. Subsequently, the assets were put up for auction. SANB11 shares rose 1.02%, to R$ 36.75.

In the spin-off, for every 1 share or unit of Santander, the shareholder received 0.25 share of the company.

Taking into account the proportion and that the acquirer represents 3.1422% of the group’s net equity, the quotation of Getnet shares in the opening auction corresponded to 12.5688% of the closing quotation of Santander’s shares on Friday ( 15).

GetNet was founded in 2003 by Rio Grande do Sul, being bought by Santander in 2014.

The acquirer already arrives on the Stock Exchange with about 16% of market share (market share), totaling 876 thousand active customers.

Its total payment volume (TPV) reached R$ 274 billion last year.

In the first six months of this year, the amount totaled R$ 183 million, a 64% growth over the same period in 2020.

