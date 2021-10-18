Giant 2-ton sunfish caught and returned to the sea by fishermen

A group of Spanish fishermen caught a sunfish 3.2 meters long, 2.9 meters wide and weighing two tons in early October, on 4 October. The giant animal was trapped in a tuna fishing net off the Mediterranean coast of Ceuta, Spain.

The size of the sunfish is considered a record for the region. A biologist evaluated the fish, which is only found in the ocean depths, and it was returned to the sea.

The mammoth sunfish is a species classified as endangered and is not consumed in Europe. The head of the Marine Biology Laboratory at the University of Seville in Ceuta explained that the fish was too heavy for the one-ton scale, which almost broke under the weight.

Although abnormal, the species is not rare. To be released, the fish was isolated in an underwater chamber attached to the boat and hoisted aboard by a winch, where it remained out of the water for a few minutes. Meanwhile, a team of biologists took measurements, photos and DNA samples.

Biologists say the fish is probably an Alexandrian mola, a subspecies of the mole sunfish genus. He has gray skin, rounded edges, and a large prehistoric-looking head.

