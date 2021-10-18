Gil do Vigor vents about trouble with university colleagues: ‘They who fight’ | celebrities



Rio – Gil do Vigor showed that student life in the United States is not easy. The ex-brother used his social networks, this Saturday (16), to vent about an uncomfortable situation he faces with colleagues at the University of Davis, California. The Pernambuco native spoke about the habit that Americans have of washing clothes outside the home, but he said that many students forget their clothes in the laundry.

“People go and leave their clothes there. What did I do? I took things off, I left them outside and let them fight. I’m sure they’ll never forget,” he declared on Instagram Stories, revealing his strategy for washing his clothes . Gilberto Nogueira also says that he timed the exact time to go back to the laundry to get his clothes and thus free up the washing and drying machines available for the students.

“I’ve been wanting to wash my clothes since Monday. Today is Saturday. The people here have to understand that it’s not Joana’s mother’s house”, said the ex-participant of “BBB21”. A short time later, Gil went to get his clothes and showed that his method worked: “See? Everything is working fine. Everyone is organized.”

“When he sees the clothes out, he picks them up. He has to teach them to the children”, the influencer needled. In another moment, the ex-BBB even returned to Stories to complain about noisy neighbors: “I want to study and people want to party at this hour. Look, my red eye from so much sleep… I’m focused here, trying to study , trying to understand things, and the people there making fun, dogs. [Estão] the neighbors are shouting here… Every week this, guys, it’s a fight, see… I’m disgusted,” he blurted out.