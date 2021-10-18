Giovanna Ewbank displays tattoo while posing in black G-string bikini

In the stories, Giovanna Ewbank made it clear that she is not going to stop training because she is enjoying the tropical climate with her children. The actress, who is also an influencer, showed that she has the company of Fernando Paes Leme, who frequently comments on her photos, to encourage her. Fernanda appears in the video wearing gym clothes.

Giovanna Ewbank is in Bahia accompanying Bruno Gagliasso

The whole family, who moved to Portugal recently to get closer to Bruno Gagliasso – he was recording a series for Netflix in Spain – now had to pack their bags again: this time, back to Brazil with the same goal: to stay close to the actor.

After finishing some sequences in the country, the artist had to travel to Salvador to continue filming. Giovanna and the couple’s children, of course, followed. But in September, he had a golden farewell to Europe. For the actress’s 35th birthday, she and Bruno stayed at a luxury hotel in Ibiza, also in Spain. Prices were exorbitant.

Giovanna Ewbank’s beach style is often successful

Adept at photographs that show the body, the mother of three, who is an example of real motherhood for many women, always shows the tricks of beachwear and even post-beachwear for her followers. Upon arriving in Bahia, for example, Giovanna had already worn the same black bikini this Sunday to pose next to a pool, on her back and wearing a straw hat.

Shortly before, she photographed the same angle in Ibiza. The hat, which appears frequently in her summer looks, is the accessory that Giovanna most uses when it comes to sunbathing.