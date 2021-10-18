Globo hammers and puts Alex Escobar as ‘father’ of Fantástico’s little horses · TV News

Alex Escobar was announced as replacement for Thaddeus Schmidt in charge of Fantástico’s sports team. The presenter was chosen by Globo as the new “father” of the horses and will comment on the goals of the Campeonato Brasileiro from November 21, the same date on which Maria Júlia Coutinho will debut alongside Poliana Abritta.

The owner of Globo Esporte RJ appeared alongside one of the puppets on Sunday night (17) to announce that he will take over the sports part of the program in place of Schmidt, who will present Big Brother Brasil.

“It’s me, Alex Escobar! Cavalinho, what a pleasure. Give me a hug. Everyone, from November 21, it’s me here with you, exchanging an idea, showing Brasileirão’s goals. Until then, Tadeu will be playing the boat here normally,” stated the journalist.

“It’s a challenge to continue this work for all that Tadeu represents. He left a legacy in Esporte do Fantástico, which I want to take advantage of. I want to take the joy I’m feeling and continue what he’s done all these years. More than that. a challenge, it’s a huge happiness,” said Escobar in a statement sent by Globo to the press. The presenter will continue in charge of Globo Esporte RJ during the week.

Alex Escobar had replaced Tadeu Schmidt on other occasions. “Escobar is a dear companion, who I admire a lot. Our lives are intertwined. When I left Bom Dia Brasil to take over Fantástico for good, Escobar went to my place and now once again. I couldn’t be happier with this choice, I’m sure he’ll do a wonderful job,” praised the new BBB holder.

Escobar debuted on Globo in 2008 after five years as a commentator for SportTV. He has already participated in the coverage of the World Cups and the Olympic Games, commented on Esporte on Bom Dia Rio and on Bom Dia Brasil, presented Esporte Especular, anchored the Carnival broadcasts of series A and of the schools of the Special Group in Rio de Janeiro and for 10 years he has been the titleholder of Globo Esporte in Rio de Janeiro.

Chair dance at Globo

According to the TV news anticipated in September, Schmidt assumes the post of Tiago Leifert at the head of the reality show. The presenter will remain on the program for a few more weeks.

When he leaves, Maju Coutinho will take his place . The choice of the journalist to lead the Sunday was also anticipated by TV news, in an article published in January of this year.

Cesar Tralli will leave the command of SP1 and will occupy the post of presenter of Jornal Hoje, in addition to remaining in charge of the Edition of 18h, on GloboNews. The local newspaper will be run by Alan Severiano from this Monday (18th).