Globo hits the hammer and decides who will take over Fantástico’s little horses after Tadeu Schmidt leaves

Globo hit the hammer and defined who will command the sports section at Fantástico and who will take over the little horses. After the departure of Tadeu Schmidt, who will present Big Brother Brasil in 2022, Alex Escobar will be responsible for the attraction at the end of Sundays.

Escobar starts at the front of the Fantástico’s horses on November 21st. He will join Maju Coutinho, who replaces Tadeu in the presentation of the program, and Poliana Abritta.

“It is a challenge to continue this work for all that Tadeu represents. He left a legacy in Fantástico’s sport, which I want to take advantage of. I want to take the joy I’m feeling and continue what he’s done all these years. More than a challenge, it’s a huge happiness”, said Escobar, who remains in charge of Globo Esporte in Rio de Janeiro during the week.

“Escobar is a dear companion, whom I admire a lot. In addition to being competent, he has enormous charisma and sympathy, as well as being a top 10 guy, very correct. Our lives are intertwined. When I left Bom Dia Brasil to definitively take over Fantástico, Escobar went to my place and now once again. I couldn’t be happier with this choice, I’m sure he’ll do a wonderful job”, said Tadeu.

To command the horses, a successful attraction, Globo considered some names. Besides Escobar, Magno Navarro, Tiago Medeiros, Carol Barcellos and Felipe Andreoli were also speculated.

