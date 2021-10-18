Gloria Groove look on Domingão with Huck moves the web

Groove Glory is one of the participants of the new season of Famous Show, of Sunday with Huck. This Sunday (17), she performed on stage representing the singer Ana Carolina.

However, the artist’s look aroused another image for some viewers, who remembered the actress Fernanda Souza. After Gloria’s performance, who sang Garganta, fans echoed the similarity on Twitter. “It aimed at Ana Carolina and hit Fernanda Souza,” said one. “Gloria Groove official cover by Fernanda Souza”, said another.

In a recent interview, Gloria Groove talked about her participation in the board. “I’ve already thought about my honorees, I’m going to surprise them and I’m going to go out of my comfort zone to challenge myself. I started talking to my fans about the Show of the Famous and very few of my choices were right“, she said.

She also spoke about the biggest challenges. “My biggest challenges are related to the artists’ bodies, the arrival of the new artists’ bodies. I find it easy to get close to voice and phonetics, but the body I use to make Gloria Groove is very specific, a very diva school. I understand that I will have to go back to my musical theater roots to embrace these characters”, he said.