Grandma arrested for trafficking dies of cancer in a cell with rats

Susan Clarke, British arrested in Portugal for drug trafficking – Reproduction/Sunday Mirror

A British grandmother arrested for drug trafficking after reporting cocaine smuggling with her husband on a cruise ship died of breast cancer, agonizing in a tiny rat-infested cell in Portugal. Susan Clarke, 72, was serving an eight-year sentence.

The couple were on a trip from the Caribbean to Lisbon when police received a tip and found 20 pounds (about 9 kg) of cocaine in the lining of the elderly’s four suitcases. They claimed they were tricked by criminals into carrying their luggage, but both were imprisoned for eight years in September 2019.

At trial, prosecutors accused the elderly of being mules smuggling cocaine bound for the UK, who used four cruises in two years as a front for their crimes.

Susan was locked in a rat-infested prison with three other people, including those convicted of murder. She received the last visit from her husband, Roger, 73, two years after they were locked in separate cells.

According to the British tabloid The Mirror, a source said Susan should return to England to serve her final years in detention. “She was sentenced to life in prison, left to die in a foreign prison with no one around her,” the source told the newspaper.

She was battling breast cancer, but doctors in Portugal decided there was nothing they could do for Susan, so they stopped her treatment.