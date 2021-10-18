Grêmio director surprises when he talks about Diego Souza: “Are you heavy?”

Credit: LUCAS UEBEL/GREMIO FBPA

Grêmio’s victory over Juventude was an unusual moment in press conferences. The club’s new soccer vice runner, Dénis Abrahão, when asking for more support from the fans to the group of players, commented on a very controversial topic: the physical form of Diego Souza. Criticized by fans for being “overweight”, the striker heard an unusual statement from the Grêmio leader.

“I ask the fans: give affection to Diego Souza. He is a phenomenon. Is it a little heavy, a little old? That’s all, but he’s the guy. He always scores. He’s a little heavy, but if he tunes in, it’s hard to find better in Brazil,” he said.

Diego Souza was one of the authors of Grêmio’s goals in the victory over Juventude. The center forward is replacing Miguel Borja in the attack command of the tricolor team. Diego has a contract only until December this year.

Dénis Abrahão has been notable for his direct language with the Grêmio fan. In a few days in office, the leader became the figure most talked about by Grêmio fans on social networks. According to him, his objective is not to gain notoriety, but to take the club out of the relegation zone. Also according to the new soccer vice, after the Brasileirão he will hand over the position.

