Grêmio soccer runner-up says he sang with the crowd, asks for support from “heavyweight” Diego Souza and promises to continue demanding a fight

Keeping his energetic profile at each press conference, the vice-president of football Denis Abrahão celebrated Grêmio’s 3×2 victory over Juventude, at the Arena, asking for Diego Souza’s support and being delighted with what the fans did in terms support in the Arena. Still in 19th with 26 points, the tricolor returns to play on the other second, away, against Atlético-GO. See Abrahão’s main speeches:

Diego Souza

“I ask the fans: give affection to Diego Souza. He is a phenomenon. Is it a little heavy, a little old? That’s all, but he’s the guy. He’s a little heavy, but if you tune in, it’s hard to find better in Brazil”

role of motivator

“What did we do? Nothing. Simply, eye to eye, frank conversation with players, a coach with a clean face, an open face, who remains undefeated. It’s Vagner’s work, not mine. I am a motivational agent”

Fan show at the Arena

“The fans don’t have to exalt me, I have to exalt the fans. The Grêmio fans are wonderful. Today was a show at the Arena. I found myself singing with them one hour into the game. They didn’t stop screaming for a minute. And me singing with them. I can’t sing, but I got carried away by the party”

Aware team on the field

“We know and win because we win. We lose and know why we lose. We know why we conceded both goals. Vagner sang the two goals before the game and we were wrong”

Commitment requirement

“If we’re going to win every game, I don’t know. But that the delivery will be that way, it will. Or something will happen in here. Either he gives you body and soul and loves this shirt or else a lot of people are going to dance. As long as I’m Grêmio’s soccer runner-up, it’ll be like that”