Guardians of the Galaxy: See minimum and recommended requirements for PC

The game needs 150 GB to install and at least a GTX 1060 or an RX 570

are thinking of playing Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy at the PRAÇA? Prepare the internal storage for installation as the Square Enix updated the game page on steam with the recommended specs for the game, which will be released in October 26th, and one of the details that draws the most attention is the 150 GB required for the installation of the game, a very expressive amount, but according to the GamesRadar this size is only necessary for its installation, as the game itself will only occupy 32GB.

The recommended specs indicate that the game is not that heavy, or maybe it is well optimized, the user will need a processor AMD Ryzen 5 1600, a first-generation six-core Zen or one Intel Core i7-4790, for the graphic part a GeForce GTX 1660 Super or a AMD Radeon RX 590 will be able to deliver a nice experience.

Minimum requirements are not so low, requiring a processor AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-4460 and a video card GeForce GTX 1060 or a AMD Radeon RX 570.

Everyone needs to have at least the Windows 10 64 bit in build 1803, for ram the minimum requirements ask 8 GB, already the recommended one needs 16 GB. As said before, it will be necessary 150GB of free storage for game installation, but he will occupy 32GB, the company recommends the use of SSD to facilitate game loadings.



Check out the full specs below.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Requires a 64-bit operating system and processor

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit Build 1803

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core™ i5-4460

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 570

DirectX: Version 12

Disk space: Requires 150GB of free space for installation, the game will occupy 32GB

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS:

Requires a 64-bit operating system and processor

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit Build 1803

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-4790

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX: Version 12

Disk space: Requires 150GB of free space for installation, the game will occupy 32GB

In Guardians of the Galaxy you will control Peter Quill, known as star lord, with its allies, Gamora, Drax, groot and Rocket Racoon, you will venture into space in a game of action with RPG elements, despite not directly controlling the other characters, the game will bring a mechanic where you can order the attack of each member of your team, being the key to defeat the enemies that appear during the game.



in addition to the PRAÇA, the game being developed by the studio Eidos-Montreal will be released in October 26th for Xbox one, Xbox Series, Playstation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch in a Cloud Version. On computers it will be available on the steam and on Epic Games Store and can now be purchased in pre-sale.

Via: gamesradar