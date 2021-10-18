Gui Araújo reveals the real reason for not having sex with a woman

the couple formed by Marina Ferrari and Gui Araújo in The Farm 2021 has been causing a lot of talk, but whoever thinks that the famous man intends to take the brunette under the duvet is mistaken.

in conversation with lary bottino in the outdoor area, he fired: “If something was going to happen, I would take her to the house or even her bedroom. But, I didn’t feel comfortable.”

“And I don’t know how people can see that either. I’m getting too exposed, do I want to be exposed? I want. But, not like that”, completed. Lary then agreed.

“Yeah, so you have to talk to her yourself”, said the blonde. “Marina is fundamental to me here, but yesterday this happened and she woke up whore with me”, completed Bill.

Recently, even Marona’s mother, Adriana Ferrari, spoke what he thinks of the approach of the two.

In a conversation with the column by Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, the number 1 fan of the influencer said: “He seems like a good guy. I’m really enjoying it, because in this type of game, having an ally makes you stronger, a friendly shoulder is always good”.

Hoping for the ex-On Vacation With the Ex to remain in reality, Adriana revealed that Marina gives herself to relationships. Therefore, she wants her daughter, above all, to value Bill’s friendship in the program. “Marina likes long-term relationships and she truly gives herself”, he explained.

In the conversation, the participant’s mother also said a message she wanted to send to her daughter. “I would like her to pay more attention to some people in there. Falsehood is great and Marina has no malice. I would also like her to enter more and more into the group’s conversations, then she would understand who is who”, he said.

Proud of the brunette, Adriana also told what she has thought of the Ferrari game: “I am liking it. Marina is being her. It surprised me in its shyness, although I had already expected it. It’s her way. Even here at home, she is the one who speaks the least”.

It is worth remembering that the artist recently attracted attention in A Fazenda 2021 when it was exhibited by Rico Melquiades. “Outside, she and I knew that we were going to come to the program and she told me that her own staff told her not to be close to me in fights, not to be on my side because I have this explosive side”, Rico said.

“She’s not on my side because of her game. It’s because she’s afraid of what people will find out there. That’s the truth”, completed the comedian.