Gusttavo Lima poses with his children and receives a declaration from Andressa Suita

Singer Gusttavo Lima appeared playing with his children and Andressa Suita declared for him

The singer Gusttavo Lima appeared in a very fun photo together with her two children with the model Andressa Suita, the boys Gabriel, four years old, and Samuel, three years old. The famous dad appeared playing on horseback with his children.

And netizens were just praise for dad’s record with his two kids. “How beautiful! The purest love!” commented a netizen. Another internet user said: “What a beautiful scene!”. And an internet user even said: “How beautiful you are!”

Recently, Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita traveled together with their two children to Tamandaré in Pernambuco. And during the trip, some friends also participated, among them the singer Jonas Esticado.

Gusttavo then recorded a statement from Andressa Suita for him. He showed Jonas Esticado singing the song “Investe em Mim”. This song symbolized the relationship of Andressa Suita and Gusttavo Lima because they sang it together in different performances.

The countryman then showed Andressa singing the song and pointing at him. The song says: “Invest in me, bet everything on me. I promise to make you happy. I promise to make you happy”.

Andressa and Gusttavo split at the end of last year. However, at the beginning of this year it seems that they have rekindled their relationship. The couple, however, has never publicly admitted that the marriage has returned, despite exchanging some public statements on social networks and it is also clear that they are living together in the singer’s mansion in Goiás.

Several netizens commented on this latest statement by Andressa Suita to Gusttavo. “I think this separation never existed, it was just a bug in his brain in wanting to separate hahaha”, commented a netizen. And another netizen also stated: “Nobody has to judge anything, the most normal thing is to get back together with an ex. Even more so in her case, who built a family with him”.

