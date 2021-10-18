‘Halloween Kills’: Sequel shows the face of Michael Myers? Check out!

The text below contains SPOILERS!

‘Halloween Kills‘ is the 12th film in the franchise and brings plenty of surprises to fans, including a Michael Myers without his iconic mask.

Although the 1st and 5th film show the face of the mysterious assassin, ‘Halloween Kills‘ is what Myers gets the most screen time without the accessory.

As shown in one of the trailers, Karen Strode (Judy Greer) rips off Myers’ mask when confronting him and taunts him in the streets of Haddonfield, but all scenes where he is without his ‘face’ are obscured by something or are almost completely out of focus.

For those who are curious, the man under the mask is the actor and stuntman James Jude Courtney, who brought the killer to life in the 2018 film as well.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Courtney he explained how he prepared for the role and revealed that he learned a lot from a real hired killer.

“Years ago I met a real killer through a mutual acquaintance – he wanted his life story to be told in a movie, so we moved in together for a while. He had just come out of a penitentiary in Northwest USA. I absorbed everything he had to tell while I lived with him.”

He went on to say that the killer taught him how to play a real serial killer:

“I took him to see a movie I was in, called ‘The Hit List.’ When we left the session, he said to me, ‘Jimmy, it’s a really good movie, but that’s not how you kill people.’ He scoffed at the dramatic pauses and dialogues, because a true predator would never waste time on it. So I applied some of his ‘wisdom’ while writing Michael Myers.”

The new films will feature several familiar characters from the franchise, such as Lindsey Wallace (Kyle Richards), Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall), Marion Chambers (Nancy Stephens), Leigh Brackett (Charles Cyphers) and Lonnie Elam (Robert Longstreet).

Recently, it was announced that the sequence will have a high age rating and can only be watched by adults or minors accompanied by a responsible person.

The terror was classified by “strong bloody violence, macabre images, language and drug use”.

Jamie Lee Curtis stars both sequences, which will also bring the return of Robert Longstreet, Kyle Richards and Anthony Michael Hall. Judy Greer and Andi Matichak also come back.