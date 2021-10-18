Halloween Kills takes over 007 – No Time to Die in the premiere

Michael Myers beat James Bond this weekend, at the North American box office — in fact, more than that: he even surpassed the expectations of the producer itself, the Blumhouse. On your debut, Halloween Kills totaled US$ 50.35 million, while the farewell of Daniel Craig of the franchise made about half, that’s $24.3 million, a drop of 56% compared to the previous week.

the also newcomer The Last Duel, in turn, had a much more timid performance, guaranteeing only fifth place in the ranking. The feature film directed by ridley scott and owner of an impressive cast (Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver and jodie eat) made just US$4.82 million in the more than 3,000 rooms where it was shown.

Venom: Time of Carnage, that is, it remained in the Top 3, earning US$ 16.5 million. Thus, the feature film led by Tom Hardy it has already made US$ 168 million in the country in three weeks.

Check out the complete ranking for the weekend below: