Hazard is out of Real Madrid’s list of players for Champions League game

Real Madrid will have an important absence for next Tuesday’s match (19), against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League. Recovering from a muscle injury, striker Eden Hazard was off the list of related by Carlo Ancelotti and does not face the Ukrainians.

According to the Spanish daily ‘Marca’, Hazard did not participate with the rest of the cast in the last activity led by Ancelotti this Sunday (17). The Belgian felt muscle discomfort playing for the national team in the Nations League semi-final against France last week.

The problem is not serious, but the technical committee preferred to preserve it, giving more days of recovery for the player due to the history of injuries in recent seasons. In addition, Carlo Ancelotti’s idea is that Hazard is fit for next Sunday’s derby (24), against Barcelona, ​​at Camp Nou, by LaLiga.

Eden Hazard is experiencing a delicate moment at Real Madrid. Since being signed in 2019, the striker has been lacking and has never repeated the great performances of Chelsea’s days. This season, he’s played eight games so far, provided an assist, but hasn’t hit the net yet.

Against Shakhtar, Real Madrid will try to recover from the surprise loss to Sheriff, at the Santiago Bernabéu, in the second round of the Champions League. The meringues are in second place in Group D, with three points, while the Ukrainians are the lantern, with just one.