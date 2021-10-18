Health insurance portability

To make the portability of a plan, the person must be aware of the requirements, rules and possibilities defined in the legislation, especially those of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

To forward the change request, the plan must been hired from 1999 or been adapted to the Health Plan Law (Law No. 9,656 of 1998), in addition to being active (the plan cannot been canceled). Payment must also be up to date.



The first portability can only be done when the person is at least two years old in the home plan. If you have covered temporary partial coverage for a pre-existing injury, the requirement is three years of the original plan.

In the case of carrying out a new portability, the required period is at least one year. If the plan to which the person migrated has new coverage, the minimum period is two years.

Documents

The plans require a set of documents to forward portability, such as proof of the last three monthly fees or a statement from the operator of the regular situation and a signed adhesion proposal.

Another required document is the report on the compatibility of plans of origin and destination, issued by ANS and by the operators. If the plan is collective, the person will be required to provide proof that they are eligible to be included.



deadlines

The operator has up to ten days to analyze the portability request. If the answer is not given within this period, the transition procedure will be considered valid.

The beneficiary has up to five days to request the cancellation of the previous plan. If the individual does not do this, he will be subject to the fulfillment of the needs.

Change of plans

Portability is performed at the operator or administrator of the destination health plan. The person must contact the company and request the change of plan, in addition to canceling the old one at the previous operator.

It is possible to carry out the portability of needs – the possibility for the individual to make the change without the need to fulfill the period in which he pays for the service but cannot use it.

If you want to do portability for a plan that has new coverage not provided for in the previous one, you will be subject to the grace periods. According to the shortcomings portability booklet of the National Supplementary Health Agency – check the document here – the shortages are 24 hours for emergencies or emergencies, six months for hospital, outpatient and dental coverage and 300 days for deliveries.

Information

ANS provides a system to facilitate consultation on alternatives for changing plans, the so-called “Health Plans Guide”. The system is on the portal and gathers information about plans and portability without any shortages.

Interested parties need to create a record on Gov.br to access the system. In it, the person’s active and inactive plans are listed. If the plan has not been listed, it is possible to carry out the portability with its information (such as contract number, for example).

The person must fill out a form and provide the required information, such as the type of plan (individual, collective), the scope (national, municipality or groups of municipalities), the presence of co-payment (payment for procedures), the destination plan, the state and city where he is headquartered, the type (with the registration number) and the minimum and maximum amounts of tuition that the person can pay.



The form allows for a search in which the interested party can compare other plans to the original one. The system provides information on each of the plans so that the person can decide whether to carry out portability. The user can also search for a specific plan that they have previously researched.

The agency also provides a booklet on portability that explains the entire process on health plans, such as types of coverage, scope, concepts, prices, requirements, deadlines, requirements for specific segments (such as children).

Company exiting the market

In the case of a company that will no longer operate in the market, by court decision or liquidation, the ANS provides a period of 60 days, extendable for the same period, so that people with a plan with this operator can make the special portability of grace periods.

In this case, the minimum time requirements in the original plan or price ranges do not apply. But rules such as the grace period for new coverage, not existing in the previous plan, apply.



