Health launches program to train emergency professionals from SUS – National

(photo: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press) In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, still facing a public health emergency, the Ministry of Health launched on Monday (18/10) the ‘SOS de Ponta’ program to train 10,000 health professionals, including doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and nursing technicians, seeking care for patients in urgent, emergency and catastrophe situations.

For this, the ministry promises to invest R$ 14.3 million in training, which will take place in person and also remotely, and which will be operated by the Secretariat of Labor Management and Health Education (SGTES).

#SOSdeTip With an investment of approximately R$ 14.3 million, the program’s objective is to train around 10,000 health professionals to strengthen the performance of the #SUS in patient care in urgent, emergency and disaster situations. pic.twitter.com/JbrWyRbMjK — Ministry of Health (@minsaude) October 18, 2021

“We know that in emergencies and emergencies is where there is a greater risk of death and we need to better qualify those who are at the cutting edge to better attend these situations. Especially in my area, cardiology. Many do not know how to adequately attend a cardiopulmonary arrest “, highlighted the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, who was present at the launch of the action.

For the minister, the great lesson of the COVID-19 pandemic was the strengthening of the health system in Brazil. Queiroga promised that this increase will also be present this year. “In 2020, we had extraordinary credits in excess of R$50 billion. In 2021, we will again have an increase of over R$50 billion in the Ministry of Health’s budget,” he said.

In addition to the training course for professionals who deal with emergencies, an update of basic and advanced life support protocols for SAMU is also planned.

freedom and autonomy



At the event, the Minister of Health also defended autonomy in the relationship between doctor and patient and spoke about the freedom of citizens in relation to public health policies. “The government of President (Jair) Bolsonaro is a government that strongly defends life, since its inception, but it is a government that strongly defends freedom. We want people to freely have access to public health policies, as per example the vaccination policy,” he said.

Despite not mentioning that it is expressly against the obligation of vaccination against covid-19, the speech is in line with what President Bolsonaro says. Recently, the head of Planalto criticized the adoption of the vaccination passport and indicated that the federal government will not support the measure already implemented by some states.

“I mean that in what depends on the federal government, we don’t have a covid passport. We never support restrictive measures. We’ve always been on the side of freedom, the right to come and go, the right to work and religious freedom,” he claimed during his speech. made on a trip to Maringá (PR), at the beginning of the month.