Health will invest R$ 14 million to qualify urgent care

The Ministry of Health announced today (18) that it will invest R$ 14 million in the creation of 10,000 places for the Ponta SOS Program, aimed at qualifying health professionals to perform urgent and emergency care in their health units.

“We are currently living in an emergency situation in international public health. Our country had more than 600,000 deaths resulting from covid 19. The great lesson of this pandemic is the strengthening of the health system in Brazil”, said minister Marcelo Queiroga during the launching ceremony of the SOS Ponta-Training Program in Emergencies and Emergencies from Brazil.

According to him, the health system currently has a “comfortable position” to assist those who, with severe respiratory syndrome, need intensive care units (ICUs). “Today we bring this action SOS from the Edge because we know that, in emergencies and emergencies, there is a greater risk of death, and we need to better qualify those who are at the edge to deal with these situations,” said the minister.

Doctors for Brazil

Queiroga anticipated that, by the end of the year, his portfolio will launch Doctors for Brazil, a program that, according to him, “will have a notice for hiring doctors in a different way than in the past, which even brought citizens from other countries, under a very unfit to work in our country. We want to change this scenario”.

The minister classified as a “precious asset” the health professionals who have been working on the front line to fight the pandemic, and reinforced the importance of the relationship of trust between doctors and patients. According to Queiroga, “telehealth and telemedicine will never replace, but reinforce, the doctor-patient relationship, expanding access”.