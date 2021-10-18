Healthy recipe: brown rice risotto with shredded chicken

This Monday, October 18, Cozinha & Recipes, from Tecnonotícias, will bring a quick recipe to serve as a main dish. the recipe of risotope of brown rice with shredded chicken it’s very quick, and it’s easy to prepare.

Furthermore, risotope of brown rice with shredded chicken It’s perfect for lunch as well as family dinner. Know that it takes less than 15 minutes to prepare and serves up to 4 wonderful servings.

Learn how to make brown rice risotto with shredded chicken

At first, this nutritious meal is perfect for those who want to combine healthy eating with a tasty meal, with quick preparation. This recipe uses vacuum-packed rice, steamed at the right spot. So, check out the ingredient list as well as the quick step by step.

recipe ingredients

280 g of Vapza Brown Rice;

200 g of Vapza Shredded Chicken Breast;

4 tablespoons of light cream cheese;

50 ml of water;

1/2 onion;

1 clove of garlic;

1/2 red pepper;

1 tablespoon of olive oil;

Green smell to taste;

1/2 teaspoon of chicken stock;

1/2 carrot;

Salt to taste.

Step by step r isoto of brown rice with shredded chicken

Now that you’ve checked the list of ingredients for this preparation, let’s go to the step by step now. First of all, in a pan, add olive oil and saute the onion and garlic, then add the peppers, carrots, chicken and, finally, the chicken stock. So, let it simmer a little longer and add the water.

For brown rice, poke a few holes in the package with a fork and gently compress the grains until they are loose. Heat in microwave for two minutes. Carefully open the package and pour the contents along with the stir-fry, then add the curd and stir well. Finally, finish with the green scent and serve.

Recipe consumption suggestion

Our consumption suggestion for this tasty recipe from brown rice risotto with shredded chicken it is to be consumed at lunch or dinner, and be sure to serve it with a glass of red wine. Enjoy your food! So, did you like this recipe? Be sure to follow along, as we have wonderful recipes for you to surprise the family on a daily basis.

