Heat generated by Bitcoin mining will heat a city in Canada

Digital Heaters convert 96% of the energy used in mining into heat to supply the community

THE MintGreen, Canadian cryptocurrency miner with a focus on clean technologies, it is working in partnership with Lonsdale Electric Power Company, to provide home heating and industrial through the process of Bitcoin mining for the city of North Vancouver.

MintGreen’s proposal is to use your proprietary digital heaters to recapture up to 96% of the electrical energy used in the cryptocurrency mining process, converting into residential and industrial heating in the city in the district of British Columbia. The heat generation system recapturing electricity from Bitcoin farms must officially go into operation in 2022 and has the potential to avoid the production of 20 thousand tons of greenhouse gases per megawatt.

Every process involving electrical systems transforms a type of energy in other processes or products, and the excess energy is transformed into other types of energy as waste depending on the processes involved. In the case of electronic systems, the main waste is heat which in the vast majority of cases is simply released into the environment. THE recapture of electrical energy, the main proposal of clean technologies, consists of take advantage of the natural waste from these electronic processes, especially the heat, ensuring they are directed to other operations, without the need installation of dedicated thermal machines.



Colin Sullivan, CEO of MintGreen, explained in CoinDesk interview that company uses a water immersion system that captures the heat generated during the mining operations and this water will be distributed to region hot water supply services. On a large scale, each of these systems is intended to be capable of serving up to 100 homes and commercial buildings. The sale of this generated heat must be negotiated in a long term contract.

Several cryptocurrency mining operations are already creating clean solutions to recapture the huge volume of electrical energy used in these processes. In Sweden there is a pilot project in partnership with Genesis Mining with government and private bodies to develop containers that use hot air generated on mining farms to heat greenhouses for agricultural production. Predictions for the pilot project are that a single container in a 600-kilowatt datacenter has the potential to raise greenhouse temperatures by up to 20 degrees, making it possible to triple the size of greenhouses in sub-arctic climates, essential in extreme northern regions .

CoinShare, which manages digital assets, participated in March in MintGreen’s initial investment rounds, as it recognized the potential of the company’s immersion system that is capable of providing an industrial-scale hot water system. Also according to Sulivan, MintGreen plans to have its water supply system heated installed and operational by early winter in the northern hemisphere, in what will be the first large operation of the company.

