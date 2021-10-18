Hi (OIBR3 OIBR4) informs approval by InfraCo’s sales chain

SAO PAULO – Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) informed that the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for the Defense of Competition (CADE) approved the operation of partial sale of UPI InfraCo, without restrictions.

According to a statement published on Monday (18), the approval decision will become final within 15 calendar days, counted from its publication, if there is no appeal by interested third parties or the operation being called by the Administrative Court of CADE.

Finally, Oi informed that the effective conclusion of the operation is subject to the prior consent of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), as well as the fulfillment of precedent conditions.

Hi: sale of InfraCo totals R$12.9 billion

Earlier this month, Oi, which is under judicial reorganization, announced the conclusion of the sale of its fiber optic unit Infraco, for R$ 12.9 billion, to funds of BTG Pactual and Globenet Cabos Submarinos.

According to a relevant fact, the contract includes a primary installment, in the amount of R$3.3 billion, a secondary installment, of R$6.5 billion, and two additional primary installments, totaling R$1.6 billion, in addition to the incorporation of the investor, in the amount of R$1.5 billion.

After these steps, the shareholders will hold shares representing 57.9% of InfraCo’s voting and total capital, with Oi and its affiliates remaining with the remaining participation in the voting and total capital.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related